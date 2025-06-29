Redbirds Drop Finale of Series at Bulls, Lose First Series Since Mid-May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and finished a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews 4.2 frames of shutout baseball in his second start of the series. The left-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four. Oddanier Mosqueda (3-4) allowed three runs on two hits in 2.0 innings.

First baseman Luken Baker posted another multi-hit game, his third of the series. With his 2-for-4 night, the right-handed hitter tallied a hit in all five games played at Durham this week. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a double and an RBI.

The loss marked the first time Memphis dropped a series since a six-game set May 14-18 against the Nashville Sounds.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

