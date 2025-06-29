Redbirds Drop Finale of Series at Bulls, Lose First Series Since Mid-May
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and finished a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews 4.2 frames of shutout baseball in his second start of the series. The left-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four. Oddanier Mosqueda (3-4) allowed three runs on two hits in 2.0 innings.
First baseman Luken Baker posted another multi-hit game, his third of the series. With his 2-for-4 night, the right-handed hitter tallied a hit in all five games played at Durham this week. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a double and an RBI.
The loss marked the first time Memphis dropped a series since a six-game set May 14-18 against the Nashville Sounds.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
