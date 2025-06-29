Franklin Hits Four, Wicks Fans Six in 9-3 Win over Columbus

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - In the final game of the six-game set, the Iowa Cubs took care of business against Columbus in a 9-3 win behind Jordan Wicks' six strikeouts and Christian Franklin's second four-hit game of the season, which also came against Columbus on May 22.

After Columbus opened the game with a run in the first for the fourth consecutive time this week, Iowa knocked in eight unanswered runs in the first three innings, including a six-run second and the lead was 8-1.

Christian Franklin went 4-of-5 with three RBIs on the day, which marked his second four-hit game of the season. First time came against the Clippers as well in Columbus on May 22.

Carlos Pérez crushed his 17th homer of the season as he hit a three-run shot to left field. Kevin Alcántara has been on a tear as well as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on the day.

Columbus scored two more in the seventh before Iowa scored an insurance run off of a Dixon Machado hit as the final was 9-3.

The Iowa Cubs stay at home for the following week as they host the Omaha Storm Chasers for a three-game set before they head to Omaha and play another three-game set at Werner Park. First pitch is slated for 6:38 CT on Tuesday, July 1.







