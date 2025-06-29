Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Syracuse

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Salt Potatoes (4-1, 35-45) vs. Rochester Plates (1-4, 28-49)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Justin Hagenman (0-2, 6.16) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.67)

FLUSH IT: The Rochester Red Wings and the Syracuse Mets squared off in a doubleheader on a beautiful, sunny Saturday in Downtown Rochester...the Wings had no answer for the Syracuse offense in the front half of the twin bill, as the Mets took game one 8-0...RHP MICHAEL CUEVAS tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III drilled a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games in the loss...in game two of the doubleheader, the Mets exploded in extra innings, scoring eight in the eighth to clinch the sweep and series victory, 10-2...RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in 6.2 innings, and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY added a pair of hits in the loss...Rochester will look to salvage the series in the finale this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for the second time this series...

Rochester is now 0-5-5 (win-loss-split) in 10 doubleheaders in 2025...10 twin bills matches their 2024 total, which is the most in a season since 2017 (11).

KLEPTOMANIACS: On the basepaths yesterday, the Red Wings combined to steal five bases across both games of the doubleheader...DH-3B JOSÉ TENA notched one in each game, his first pair of stolen bases with the Red Wings this season...over their last 15 games dating back to 6/11, Rochester leads all Triple-A teams with 32 stolen bases...

Since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, the Red Wings have stolen 634 bases, eighth-most in the International League.

DOUBLE (PLAY TROUBLE): Rochester's defense turned a double play in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, including an unassisted effort from 1B YOHANDY MORALES in game two...the Red Wings have now turned a double play in 10 consecutive contests' dating back to 6/17, and rank fourth in the International League with 66 in 2025...

Rochester is aiming to finish among the IL top five in double plays for a second straight season, (T-2nd in 2024)...the club has not done so in back-to-back years since 2012 (4th) and 2013 (5th).

BE LIKE MIKE: RHP MICHAEL CUEVAS threw 2.0 innings out of the bullpen last night, allowing no earned runs and racking up three strikeouts...the Texas native has made three appearances for the Red Wings, all scoreless, with 3.2 innings pitched, two hits, and five strikeouts...between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Cuevas has pitched to a 1.84 ERA in 27 appearances.

H STANDS FOR HITS: With his sixth inning double in game one, CF ROBERT HASSELL III extended his hit streak to nine games...this marked the longest hitting streak he has recorded since 2022 with High-A Fort Wayne (10 games, 5/28-6/19/2022)...since returning from the Nationals, Hassell III has a 1.159 OPS in 43 plate appearances.

KONNOR THE CONQUEROR: Since 5/31, LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON has only allowed one earned run in his last 12 appearances (11.0 IP), punching out 11 batters while only allowing three hits during the stretch (since 5/31)...the southpaw came in to get the final out of the seventh inning of game two, stranding two runners to keep the game tied...6he former Mississippi State Bulldog has been dominant in June, posting a 0.90 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .091 batting average.

SHU MUST BE KIDDING ME: RHP SETH SHUMAN made his 12th start of the year in the second game of the doubleheader last night...The Georgia native tossed 6.2 innings, marking the longest start of his professional career...the right-handed hurler allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three...

6.2 innings is tied for the longest start by a Red Wing this season (ADRIAN SAMPSON, 5/20).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2015: The Rochester Red Wings took both games of a home doubleheader against Pawtucket, shutting out the Red Sox in both contests...game one was highlighted by future major leaguer LHP TAYLOR ROGERS, who threw 7.0 scoreless innings in relief of starting LHP PAT DEAN ... game two was a seven inning contest, in which LHP LOGAN DARNELL threw 4.0 scoreless innings as the Red Wings' starting pitcher...SS ARGENIS DIAZ went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Rochester offense, scoring two runs and drawing one walk.







