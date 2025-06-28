Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (2-1, 33-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-2, 28-47)

Saturday - DH, G1: 4:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Brandon Sproat (3-5, 3.95) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.03)

G2: TBA vs. RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 7.17)

THE MOTTO: After a long rain delay lasting over an hour, the Red Wings picked up their first win of the series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday night, 6-1...DH JUAN YEPEZ got the Red Wings on the board first in the fourth inning with an RBI single as part of a multi-hit performance. SS NASIM NUÑEZ picked up his first Triple-A home run as part of his two-hit, two-run night...RHP CHASE SOLESKY picked up the win on the mound, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits...today, Rochester and Syracuse will play a seven-inning doubleheader to make up Thursday night's postponement...RHP CADE CAVALLI will take the mound for the Red Wings in game one, and RHP SETH SHUMAN will take the ball in the back half of the twin bill.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: 2B DARREN BAKER swiped second in the bottom of the first inning, marking his 73rd career stolen base at the Triple-A level...the California alum now holds sole possession of third place in Red Wings franchise history in that category, 11 behind Damon Buford (84, 1992-95, 2001)...Baker also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, his 21st RBI of the year...

The former 10th-round pick is batting .348 in his career against Syracuse, including a homer, two triples, and eight doubles, with 25 RBI and 16 stolen bases across 44 games.

TREY THA TRUTH: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB crushed a leadoff double off the top of the wall in the second inning, as a part of a 2-for-4 night on Friday while adding a run scored...he now carries a six-game hitting streak and has collected an XBH in five consecutive contests, tied for both the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB), and longest by a Red Wing in 2025 (YOHANDY MORALES, 6/18-24)...

Over the course of his six-game hitting streak (since 6/20), the Tennessee alumnus has turned in four multi-hit performances and boasts a batting average of .409 (9-for-22) with a .727 SLG.

Lipscomb is now batting .375 (9-for-24) in the second frame this season, including a homer, triple, and a double.

NUÑ-YA BUSINESS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ launched his first career Triple-A homer, with an opposite field blast in the bottom of the seventh...the long ball traveled 355 feet, and was a part of a 2-for-4 day for the Florida native...Nuñez is hitting .500 (4-for-8) in the seventh inning, adding 4 RBI, 2 walks, 4 SB, and a homer...

The former Miami Marlins second-round pick is the 18th Red Wing to homer this season.

DUBBLE BUBBLE: With a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the seventh, the Wings notched their eighth straight game with a double play...the last time the Wings had eight straight games with a twin-killing was 6/27-7/3 in 2024 vs. Indianapolis and at Buffalo.

OBI-JUAN KENOBI: DH JUAN YEPEZ turned in a 2-for-3 performance at the plate last night, driving in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning...Yepez, playing in his first game with the Red Wings since 6/15 vs. Jacksonville, drove in his first RBI since 6/5 at Worcester...Friday night also marked the first time the Venezuela native has logged two hits since the day prior, 6/4 at Worcester...

Yepez comes into Saturday with a .385 (10-for-26) batting average on the official first day of the weekend, with all three of his homers, and a 1.292 OPS across eight games.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2024: Exactly one year ago today, the Rochester Red Wings put up nine runs in the first inning against Indianapolis, going on to win by a score of 14-7...the Red Wings had 17 hits in the game, with five batters recording multi-hit performances, highlighted by 3B TREY LIPSCOMB (4-5, 4 RBI) and LF JAMES WOOD (3-5, 3 XBH, 3 RBI)...this marked the first game the Red Wings scored nine or more runs in the first inning since 2015 (5/5 at IND).







