Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-2 | 33-45) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (2-3 | 31-49), 11-1, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides take the 3-2 series lead, highlighted by a nine-run inning in the sixth.
It was mostly a pitcher's duel, unlike what the line score showed at final. Gwinnett scored first, their only run in the third inning on a solo home run by Jurickson Profar. Tides starter Thaddeus Ward would earn the win, going 5.2 innings and allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out five.
Ward was able to earn the win because the Tides took the lead in the fifth inning with two runs. That came on a game tying run scored on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single by Jorge Mateo. The Tides then exploded with nine runs in the sixth inning, all of which came from the first nine batters of the inning. Vimael Machín laced a two-run double, and Jacob Stallings followed with a two-run single. Mateo knocked his second RBI single of the night, and then Dylan Beavers blasted a grand slam to cap the nine-spot.
Norfolk's bullpen would close the game out with 3.1 scoreless innings. Into the final game of the series on Sunday, it will be a rematch of Tuesday night's game. RHP Cameron Weston (2-4, 4.35) is on the hill for Norfolk and is set to face off against Gwinnett's RHP Hurston Waldrep (5-6, 5.60).
