Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A four-run first and a pair of three-run frames - the second of which was highlighted by a Jack Suwinski three-run blast - propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 12-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Victory Field.
The Indians (45-34) came out swinging in the bottom half of the first frame, with the first six batters reaching safely. Ronny Simon drew a lead-off walk, and four consecutive singles off the bats of Ji Hwan Bae, Billy Cook, Jack Suwinski and Nick Yorke sent three runs across the plate. Malcom Nuñez broke up the singles by reaching on a fielder's choice to set up a Liover Peguero sacrifice fly to cap the inning's scoring.
The home half of the second started similarly to the first, with Simon reaching on a lead-off walk and a Bae single. A wild pitch by John Gant (L, 1-2) brought Simon home, Yorke connected for his second RBI single and Nuñez sent an RBI double to left to give the Indians a 7-1 early advantage.
Peguero added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth with his fourth long ball of the season and an RBI single in the seventh. Suwinski put an exclamation point on the night with a three-run shot over the left field wall in the eighth.
The Storm Chasers' (33-46) lone run of the contest was a bases-loaded walk issued to Joey Wiemer in the opening frame.
Bubba Chandler tossed 3.1 innings, striking out six batters while walking four and yielding a run on three hits. Indians relievers Randy Labaut, Dauri Moreta (W, 2-0) and Burch Smith combined for 5.2 shutout innings, with Moreta striking out four of the six batters he faced.
Indianapolis and Omaha conclude their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. Southpaw Hunter Barco (2-1, 4.21) will toe the rubber for the Indians and RHP Thomas Hatch (3-5, 5.20) will counter for the Storm Chasers.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Franchise Record Eight Errors Doom 'Pigs as Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1
- Indians Spin Sixth Shutout to Silence Storm Chasers
- Billy Cook Named Indians June Player of the Month
- Storm Chasers Launch Six Home Runs to Defeat Indians, 17-2
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings