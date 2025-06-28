Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 11-3 victory on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Right fielder Nathan Church and left fielder Mike Antico each smacked two home runs in the dominant victory, each with the first multi-homer game of their career. Church drilled a grand slam, a solo home run and drove in five runs. Antico clubbed a solo shot and a two-run blast.
Memphis scored eight runs in the first three innings of Saturday night's game. Shortstop Cesar Prieto posted a 2-for-5 night with a double and run score. Antico finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Center fielder Michael Siani, who went 0-for-3, scored three runs from the leadoff spots.
Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (2-1) allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. Zane Mills made his return to Triple-A with 2.0 perfect innings and struck out two. Gordon Graceffo pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Franchise Record Eight Errors Doom 'Pigs as Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham
- Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham
- Memphis Strands Ninth Inning Tying Run in Loss at Durham
- Redbirds Snag Win Late on Eighth-Inning Baker Double
- Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration