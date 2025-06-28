Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 11-3 victory on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Right fielder Nathan Church and left fielder Mike Antico each smacked two home runs in the dominant victory, each with the first multi-homer game of their career. Church drilled a grand slam, a solo home run and drove in five runs. Antico clubbed a solo shot and a two-run blast.

Memphis scored eight runs in the first three innings of Saturday night's game. Shortstop Cesar Prieto posted a 2-for-5 night with a double and run score. Antico finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Center fielder Michael Siani, who went 0-for-3, scored three runs from the leadoff spots.

Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (2-1) allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. Zane Mills made his return to Triple-A with 2.0 perfect innings and struck out two. Gordon Graceffo pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.