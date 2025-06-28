It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Anthony Prato's dramatic home run in the sixth inning looked like it would send the St. Paul Saints to a win in game two of a doubleheader. Unfortunately, the Louisville Bats got a big blast of their own in the top of the seventh. All that did was set the stage for Noah Cardenas to hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh as the Saints won 5-4 on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 8,176.

With the Saints down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth Payton Eeles led off with a single to left and took second on a throwing error by the left fielder Ivan Johnson. With Eeles on third and two outs, Yunior Severino hit a ground ball to third that went under the glove of Francisco Urbaez that scored Eeles tying the game at two. After a pitching change, Anthony Prato delivered with a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the Saints a 4-2 lead.

The Bats answered with a long ball of their own in the seventh. With one out Trey Faltine reached on an infield single to third. Bryson Brigman then delivered with a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, tying the game at four.

In the bottom of the inning the leadoff hitter Cardenas drilled a line drive laser over the left field wall for the walk-off homer, his fourth of the season, sending the Saints to a 5-4 win.

The Bats struck first in the third as Francisco Urbaez, who entered the game having reached safely in 25 consecutive games, made it 26 straight with a solo homer to left with two outs in the third, his second of the season, giving the Bats a 1-0 lead.

A two out walk hurt the Saints in the fourth. With two outs and nobody on Johnson walked, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on a single to center by P.J. Higgins increasing the Bats lead to 2-0. Saints starter Pierson Ohl pitched well going 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out six.

The Saints responded in their half of the fourth. Eeles led off with a single to right. With one out Aaron Sabato singled to center sending Eeles to third. Yunior Severino drew a walk to load the bases. Anthony Prato's sacrifice fly got the Saints on the board, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at CHS Field on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-4, 6.92) to the mound against Bats RHP Brian Van Belle (5-2, 2.56). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.