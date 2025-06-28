Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (40-39) outhit the Columbus Clippers (38-39) by an 8-3 margin but dropped game five of the series by a 4-2 score tonight at Principal Park.

Columbus took a 3-0 lead after a solo home run in the first inning from Chase DeLauter and a two-run shot from Yordys Valdes in the second frame.

Iowa cut the lead to 3-1 in the seventh as Greg Allen scored on a wild pitch, but the Clippers gained a 4-1 advantage on Will Wilson scoring on a passed ball.

Kevin Alcántara hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning to make it 4-2, Columbus.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 p.m.







