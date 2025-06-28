Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (40-39) outhit the Columbus Clippers (38-39) by an 8-3 margin but dropped game five of the series by a 4-2 score tonight at Principal Park.
Columbus took a 3-0 lead after a solo home run in the first inning from Chase DeLauter and a two-run shot from Yordys Valdes in the second frame.
Iowa cut the lead to 3-1 in the seventh as Greg Allen scored on a wild pitch, but the Clippers gained a 4-1 advantage on Will Wilson scoring on a passed ball.
Kevin Alcántara hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning to make it 4-2, Columbus.
Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Franchise Record Eight Errors Doom 'Pigs as Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.