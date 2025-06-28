RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 in 10 innings Saturday night at PNC Field. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and sent them to their first loss of the second half.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Worcester starter Cooper Criswell. Jorbit Vivas was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and advanced to third on a Jesús Rodríguez single. With runners on the corners, T.J. Rumfield lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge.

Worcester answered in the top of the second off RailRiders starter Brendan Beck. Vaughn Grissom homered to right, evening the game at one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie in the bottom of the second. Andrew Velazquez doubled and scored when Vivas reached on an infield single to recapture the lead 2-1.

In the fourth, the WooSox tied the contest again with another solo shot. Blaze Jordan homered to center, squaring the game at two. Grissom followed with a double, taking third on a sacrifice fly with one out, but Beck retired the next two batters to leave the go-ahead run stranded.

The Red Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against RailRiders reliever Eric Reyzelman. After striking out Kristian Campbell for the second out, Reyzelman was lifted for Geoff Hartlieb, who retired Red Sox #5 Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to finish the frame clean.

The RailRiders left two aboard in the eighth. After Rumfield and De La Cruz reached, Worcester reliever Bryan Mata worked out of the jam to keep the game tied entering the final frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ismael Munguia walked to lead off, stole second, and advanced to third on a Vivas force-out. With two outs and the winning run 90 feet away, WooSox reliever Isaiah Campbell struck out Spencer Jones to end the threat.

After five scoreless frames, Worcester took their first lead of the game in the tenth off Scott Effross. Corey Rosier singled to move extra-inning runner, Tyler McDonough, over to third, and Kristian Campbell followed with a go-ahead two-run single to give Worcester a 4-2 advantage. After loading the bases, a wild pitch from Effross scored Garcia to give the WooSox a three-run cushion.

Jones started the home half of the tenth at second base, moving to third on a Jose Rojas single and scoring on a CJ Alexander base hit to climb within two, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not complete the comeback.

Beck pitched 4.1 frames, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six. Effross (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits in one inning of work. Criswell tossed 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Isaiah Campbell (5-4) earned the victory, throwing two innings, giving up one run on two hits.

Saturday's loss also snapped a ten-game home winning streak, the club's longest since the 2016 season.

The RailRiders conclude their series with the Red Sox on Sunday. Erick Leal will start tomorrow for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Worcester has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

