SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (0-3, 41-36) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-0, 41-34)

June 27, 2025 | Game 76 | Home Game 38 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Tyler Uberstine (1-1, 2.45) vs. RH Sean Boyle (5-5, 4.57)

Uberstine: Allowed 1 R on 6 H over 6.0 IP in 6/20 Win vs. BUF with 3 K & 3 BB (7-1 WooSox)

Boyle: Allowed 3 R on 8 H over 5.0 IP in 6/21 ND @ LOU with 5 K & 1 BB (4-3 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 26, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. The win was the ninth consecutive home victory for the RailRiders and the fifth in a row as the RailRiders guaranteed at least a series split with Worcester.

The Red Sox took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. Worcester loaded the bases and Kristian Campbell scored on a sacrifice fly from Vaughn Grissom for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders answered in the home half of the frame off WooSox left-hander Kyle Harrison. After Yankees #19 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled, Bryan De La Cruz blasted a two-run homer to right, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front 2-1.

In the third, De La Cruz and Ismael Munguia scored on a CJ Alexander single to give the RailRiders a three-run cushion.

Worcester scored a run in the eighth off reliever Leonardo Pestana. Grissom recorded his second RBI of the evening, singling home Campbell to halve the lead at 4-2.

Carrasco pitched 4.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits in the start. Messinger (2-3) worked 2.1 scoreless frames for the victory. Scott Effross retired the side in the ninth to earn the save. Harrison (0-1) tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits.

HOME COOKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. Thursday's win was the ninth straight at PNC Field and bumped the club's home record to 22-15 thus far this year. In 2024, SWB's 89-win club never won more than five straight at home at any point. The RailRiders won nine straight at home during the 2022 season from June 18 through July 12, taking two from Rochester, sweeping Buffalo and winning their first game against Louisville a series after that. The last double-digit home winning streak was 11 straight during the 2016 campaign.

RIVALS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 season, the RailRiders lead the all-time set 53-45 and have gone 30-21 at PNC Field.

JONESING FOR A DEBUT- New York has promoted #2 prospect Spencer Jones from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees' 2022 first-round selection reached the Patriots roster for 17 games in 2023, spent all of 2024 in Somerset and played 49 games for them at the outset of this season. In 2025, Jones is batting .274 with 16 home runs and 32 runs batted in. Over 190 Double-A games, the outfielder hit .263 with 36 home runs.

AGAIN- Sean Boyle has faced Worcester seven times during his career, including a May 27 start at PNC Field. The right-hander has gone 2-1 in those six appearances with a 4.95 ERA, allowing 20 runs over 36.1 innings with 32 strikeouts and ten walks. Boyle threw a no-hitter against the WooSox in his first Triple-A start on August 18, 2021, in game two of a doubleheader.

MILESTONE MARKER- Wednesday's game was the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007, winning 1,400 games and falling in 1,100. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 1,305-1,268 during the Phillies-affiliated era from 1989 to 2006.

FIRST QS- Cam Schlittler's effort on Wednesday was his first Triple-A quality start, having worked 5.0, 5.1 and 5.0 innings in each of his first three appearances this season after going an inning and two-thirds in his lone 2024 start for the RailRiders. His nine-strikeout performance was his second straight and the seventh of his career.

RBI GUY- Jose Rojas has added four runs batted in to his team-best total so far this series, bringing him to 52 over 62 games this season. Rojas drove in 57 in 67 games for the RailRiders last season before opting out in mid-July. Ben Seymour of Durham leads the International League with 65 driven in. Rojas is third and only three behind Otto Kemp.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-6 in June after having gone 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 last month. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish.

HEADRICK SHELVED- Brent Headrick was placed on the 7-Day Injured List prior to Wednesday's game. The southpaw has gone 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA over 11 relief appearances for the RailRiders this season and sports a 4.73 ERA for the Yankees over 11 games without a decision.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Thursday and opens a series in the Bronx tonight against the A's. Will Warren faces former RailRider Mitch Spence in the opener... Somerset walked off Eire 4-3 in ten innings. Spencer Jones singled in Max Burt for the win... Hudson Valley's scoreless game at Wilmington was suspended in the fifth inning... Tampa dropped a 12-7 finale at home to Ft. Myers. Edgleen Perez and Juan Matheus drove in two runs apiece in the loss.







