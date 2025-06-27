Sounds No-Hit in Jacksonville
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- Nashville was no-hit on Friday night in Jacksonville in a 15-3 loss to the Jumbo Shrimp. The Sounds drew five walks for the game, had two hit batters in the top of the ninth, and a Jacksonville fielding error that saw seven batters reach base in the final inning to help to score three runs and avoid the shutout loss.
Each of the first four Nashville batters reached base in the ninth inning. Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and back-to-back walks by Freddy Zamora and Jeferson Quero all came around to score. The first was run came across on an error charged to the Jacksonville second baseman to preserve the no-hitter before the Sounds grounded into consecutive fielder's choices to allow the other two runs to come across after loading the bases with no outs.
The Sounds used six pitchers in a pseudo bullpen game. Josh Maciejewski (2.0 IP) made his second start in a row and worked into the third inning. Tyler Jay was the only Nashville pitcher used that did not allow a hit or a run to the Jumbo Shrimp who racked up a season-high 15 runs and matched the most hits (17) allowed by Nashville pitchers in a game this year.
The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp will resume their series on Saturday night after splitting the first four games. RHP Tobias Myers (1-3, 3.11 ERA) will take the ball for the Sounds who look to take control of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT from VyStar Ballpark.
POSTGAME NOTES:
OH NO-NO: Nashville was no-hit in a game for the seventh time in franchise history on Friday night in Jacksonville. The last came on May 3, 2024, in Nashville against the Norfolk Tides (3 pitchers used). Jacksonville used four pitchers for their combined no-hitter on Friday night with Matt Pushard earning the win after working a team-high 3.0 IP with five strikeouts and one walk allowed. All four of the Jumbo Shrimp pitchers issued at least one walk with George Soriano issuing two walks and hitting another two batters in the ninth inning. Friday night was the second time Nashville has been no-hit against Jacksonville after Jeff Cornell threw one on May 16, 1981, in Nashville.
ON-BASE STREAKIN: Despite not getting a hit, Bobby Dalbec drew a walk and collected a RBI for the Sounds on Friday night. His walk in the top of the second inning extended his on-base streak to six games. Anthony Seigler also drew a walk and has reached base safely in his last five games. Freddy Zamora and Jared Oliva also each reached base to extend their current on-base streaks to four games each.
International League Stories from June 27, 2025
- Nuñez Powers Red Wings to First Second-Half Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Bullpen Fires Seven Scoreless in 7-5 Knights' Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Records First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in 20 Years in 15-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Struggle in 6-1 Loss to Red Wings on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds No-Hit in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Scorching Hot Julien's Walk-off Single Wins It for Saints, 6-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Walked-off by Saints Despite Relentless Offense - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Shut out by Indians 2-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hens Fall 7-5, Despite Hot Start against Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Spin Sixth Shutout to Silence Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
- Big Inning Doomed Bisons against Lehigh Valley on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Still Perfect in Second Half - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Durham Downs Memphis 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Six-Run Fifth Inning Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win over Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Jackson Homers Twice In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Billy Cook Named Indians June Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Montgomery, Knights Outslug Mud Hens for 12-9 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Rally Late to Remain Undefeated - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.