Sounds No-Hit in Jacksonville

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- Nashville was no-hit on Friday night in Jacksonville in a 15-3 loss to the Jumbo Shrimp. The Sounds drew five walks for the game, had two hit batters in the top of the ninth, and a Jacksonville fielding error that saw seven batters reach base in the final inning to help to score three runs and avoid the shutout loss.

Each of the first four Nashville batters reached base in the ninth inning. Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and back-to-back walks by Freddy Zamora and Jeferson Quero all came around to score. The first was run came across on an error charged to the Jacksonville second baseman to preserve the no-hitter before the Sounds grounded into consecutive fielder's choices to allow the other two runs to come across after loading the bases with no outs.

The Sounds used six pitchers in a pseudo bullpen game. Josh Maciejewski (2.0 IP) made his second start in a row and worked into the third inning. Tyler Jay was the only Nashville pitcher used that did not allow a hit or a run to the Jumbo Shrimp who racked up a season-high 15 runs and matched the most hits (17) allowed by Nashville pitchers in a game this year.

The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp will resume their series on Saturday night after splitting the first four games. RHP Tobias Myers (1-3, 3.11 ERA) will take the ball for the Sounds who look to take control of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT from VyStar Ballpark.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OH NO-NO: Nashville was no-hit in a game for the seventh time in franchise history on Friday night in Jacksonville. The last came on May 3, 2024, in Nashville against the Norfolk Tides (3 pitchers used). Jacksonville used four pitchers for their combined no-hitter on Friday night with Matt Pushard earning the win after working a team-high 3.0 IP with five strikeouts and one walk allowed. All four of the Jumbo Shrimp pitchers issued at least one walk with George Soriano issuing two walks and hitting another two batters in the ninth inning. Friday night was the second time Nashville has been no-hit against Jacksonville after Jeff Cornell threw one on May 16, 1981, in Nashville.

ON-BASE STREAKIN: Despite not getting a hit, Bobby Dalbec drew a walk and collected a RBI for the Sounds on Friday night. His walk in the top of the second inning extended his on-base streak to six games. Anthony Seigler also drew a walk and has reached base safely in his last five games. Freddy Zamora and Jared Oliva also each reached base to extend their current on-base streaks to four games each.







