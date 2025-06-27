Mets Struggle in 6-1 Loss to Red Wings on Friday Night

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets' offense fell flat in a 6-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Innovative Field. Nolan McLean started on the mound for the Mets and pitched a quality start with six innings of two-run baseball.

Rochester (28-47, 1-2) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Juan Yepez that gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Rochester tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly by Darren Baker that extended the Red Wings lead to 2-0.

The lead grew in the sixth when Nasim Nuñez hit a two-run home run that put Rochester up 4-0.

Syracuse (33-45, 2-1) scored its first run in the top of the eighth inning. With two outs, David Villar doubled, and Donovan Walton brought him home with an RBI single that made it a 4-1 game.

Rochester added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth on a groundout that scored Nick Schnell and a wild pitch by Dylan Ross that brought home Andrew Pinckney and gave the Red Wings a 6-1 lead.

On the mound, Mets starter Nolan McLean pitched six innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out five. The Mets struggled on offense though, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night with a doubleheader. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to start game one for the Mets opposite right-hander Cade Cavalli, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

