Montgomery, Knights Outslug Mud Hens for 12-9 Win

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - Colson Montgomery broke out in a big way on Thursday night. The Charlotte Knights shortstop collected three hits, three RBI, and hit a pair of Home Runs as the Charlotte Knights bested the Toledo Mud Hens 12-9. Montgomery and the offense totaled 14 hits and recorded a pair of five-run innings in the victory.

Mike Clevinger was the beneficiary of the outstanding run support. The International League's hottest pitcher in the month of June worked five innings and struck out seven. Clevinger was dominant once again aside for a brief two-out rally by the Mud Hens in the bottom of the third inning. The spurt provided three runs; however, it was the only damage Clevinger allowed.

Montgomery gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead with a first inning solo Home Run. Colson then drove in the second run of the contest with an RBI single in the third. Joshua Palacios and Corey Julks added RBI hits in the frame and the Knights built a 6-0 advantage early.

After Toledo cut the deficit to one with three in the third and two more in the sixth, Charlotte delivered another big inning. Palacios, Tim Elko, and Tristan Gray came through with RBI hits in the seventh. Montgomery belted his second Home Run, a solo shot in the eighth inning, for his third multi-homer game of the season.

The Mud Hens kept pace with a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the seventh and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth. Ultimately, the deficit was too much to overcome and the Knights pulled out their second straight win.

Garrett Schoenle and Penn Murfee both earned holds out of the Charlotte bullpen and Jairo Iriarte closed out the ballgame in the final frame.

The series continues on Friday night with Game Four slated for 7:05pm ET.







