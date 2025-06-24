Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season

TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights suffered disappointing result in the first game of the season's second half. Looking to jump out to a solid start with every team's record reset, the Knights put together a masterful pitching performance over eight innings and received a tie-breaking two-run Home Run in the top of the ninth inning. Unfortunately, the Toledo Mud Hens, down to their final out, rallied to put six straight runners on base, scored three runs, and handed Charlotte a 4-3 loss.

The first two Mud Hens batters in the bottom of the ninth both struck out. A walk, back-to-back singles, and then three more walks was all Toledo needed. Each of the last two walks came with the bases loaded, the first tied the game and the second was the clincher.

Andre Lipcius looked like he would be the hero with his pinch-hit two-run Home Run in the top of the ninth. The game was tied 1-1 going into the ninth as both offenses struggled to produce. Charlotte's offense struck out 16 times in the game while Toledo's was limited to only three hits over the first seven innings.

Colson Montgomery plated the game's first run with an RBI single in the third inning. Toledo tied the game in the eighth but a great defensive play by Corey Julks and Korey Lee kept the game even heading to the final frame.

It was a true bullpen game for the Knights. Jonathan Cannon, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, Caleb Freeman, Jairo Iriarte, and Garrett Schoenle all pitched well over the game's first eight innings.

Charlotte will attempt to rebound with an afternoon contest on Wednesday. The first pitch from Toledo is scheduled for 12:05pm ET.







