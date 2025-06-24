Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights suffered disappointing result in the first game of the season's second half. Looking to jump out to a solid start with every team's record reset, the Knights put together a masterful pitching performance over eight innings and received a tie-breaking two-run Home Run in the top of the ninth inning. Unfortunately, the Toledo Mud Hens, down to their final out, rallied to put six straight runners on base, scored three runs, and handed Charlotte a 4-3 loss.
The first two Mud Hens batters in the bottom of the ninth both struck out. A walk, back-to-back singles, and then three more walks was all Toledo needed. Each of the last two walks came with the bases loaded, the first tied the game and the second was the clincher.
Andre Lipcius looked like he would be the hero with his pinch-hit two-run Home Run in the top of the ninth. The game was tied 1-1 going into the ninth as both offenses struggled to produce. Charlotte's offense struck out 16 times in the game while Toledo's was limited to only three hits over the first seven innings.
Colson Montgomery plated the game's first run with an RBI single in the third inning. Toledo tied the game in the eighth but a great defensive play by Corey Julks and Korey Lee kept the game even heading to the final frame.
It was a true bullpen game for the Knights. Jonathan Cannon, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, Caleb Freeman, Jairo Iriarte, and Garrett Schoenle all pitched well over the game's first eight innings.
Charlotte will attempt to rebound with an afternoon contest on Wednesday. The first pitch from Toledo is scheduled for 12:05pm ET.
International League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Go Down Quietly in 6-1 Defeat to Saints - Louisville Bats
- Ohl Outstanding in Triple-A Debut, Saints Homer Three Times in 6-1 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Open Second Half by Demolishing Cubs - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Open Second Half with Loss to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design - Worcester Red Sox
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.