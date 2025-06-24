Clippers Open Second Half by Demolishing Cubs

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Last year's "Second Half" Champions, the Columbus Clippers, opened the 2025 "Second Half" by crushing the Iowa Cubs, 12-0.

The Clippers benefitted from another stellar outing from left-hander Parker Messick (4-2), who allowed just three hits over 6.0 scoreless innings. Nick Mikolajchak, Zak Kent, and Matt Krook combined to keep Iowa off the scoreboard over the final 3.0 frames.

The big offensive night for Columbus got rolling in the top of the 4th as Jhonkensy Noel lined a RBI-single to center field, making it 1-0. Later in the inning, Milan Tolentino hit a three-run homer over the right field wall, his 12th of the season to move into the top ten in home runs in the International League.

The score remained 4-0 until the 8th inning, when Columbus added two more runs as Will Wilson tripled in a run and came in to score on a throwing error.

All hope was lost for Iowa in the top of the 9th, as the Clippers doubled their lead with six more runs. The big blow of the inning was a grand slam off the bat of C.J. Kayfus, his 8th homer this season.

The series in Iowa continues Wednesday.







