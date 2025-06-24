Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH-The Toledo Mud Hens walked it off in thrilling fashion, topping the Charlotte Knights 4-3 in game one of their series on Tuesday, June 24, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was thrown at 6:05 p.m.
Ryan Kreidler got things rolling for Toledo with a two-out single to left in the bottom of the second, marking the Hens' first hit of the night.
Charlotte broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third. After a Dominic Fletcher walk and a Bryan Ramos single to center, the Mud Hens turned a smooth 9-6 double play to momentarily stall the momentum. However, back-to-back base knocks from Brooks Baldwin and Colson Montgomery put the Knights on the board, 1-0.
Following a brief rain delay, Charlotte's Korey Lee ripped a double to right, but Toledo answered with an Andy Ibáñez single in the home half.
In the fifth, Charlotte threatened again with runners on the corners and one out, but starter Troy Melton buckled down and stranded both runners with the help of his defense.
The Hens' offense started to stir in the bottom of the seventh when Kreidler roped a double to center. Then, in the eighth, Hao-Yu Lee led off with a single and Akil Baddoo followed with a double to left. Justyn-Henry Malloy came through in the clutch, delivering an RBI to tie the game 1-1. Jace Jung added a single.
Charlotte reclaimed the lead in the ninth after a Korey Lee single and a throwing error set the table for Andre Lipcius, who delivered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to left, giving the Knights a 3-1 edge.
But the Mud Hens weren't done.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Gage Workman worked a walk and Tomás Nido followed with a single to center. Hao-Yu Lee singled again, and Workman came around to score on a throwing error by Charlotte. The Knights' bullpen then lost command, issuing back-to-back bases-loaded walks to score Baddoo and Lee and give the Hens a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory.
Troy Melton was dominant on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings and racking up 10 strikeouts. Bailey Horn, Alex Lange, and PJ Poulin all pitched in out of the bullpen, with Poulin earning the win.
The Toledo Mud Hens and Charlotte Knights will square off again on Wednesday, June 25, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.
Notables:
Hao-Yu Lee (2-4, 2 R, BB)
Troy Melton (5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 10 K)
