SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (0-0, 41-33) at Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (0-0, 38-34)

June 24, 2025 | Game 73 | Home Game 35 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 9.00) vs. RH Erick Leal (1-7, 7.35)

Houck: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 1.0 IP in 6/18 Loss vs. BUF with 0 K & 1 BB (14-1 Bisons)

Leal: Allowed 3 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP in 6/18 Loss @ LOU with 6 & & 1 BB (8-1 Bats)

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY (June 22, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Louisville Bats 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Brendan Beck worked six scoreless in his Triple-A debut to help the RailRiders earn a split of their series in Louisville.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the third. Alex Jackson led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Jorbit Vivas, staking Beck to the early run support.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run on a pair of doubles in the fifth. Braden Shewmake doubled off Brian Van Belle to start the frame. Vivas doubled to drive in Shewmake and extend the edge. In the sixth, Ismael Munguia led off with a single and stole second. Bryan De La Cruz sliced a base hit to right to plate Munguia and push the RailRiders lead to 3-0.

Beck (1-0) needed 64 pitches over his six innings, allowing three hits and striking out four without a walk.

Louisville broke up the shutout bit in the bottom of the seventh against Brent Headrick, sending eight to the plate, tallying two runs on five straight singles with two outs. Zach Messinger allowed a base hit in the ninth but earned his first Triple-A save.

Brian Van Belle (5-2) took the loss in his Bats debut, allowing the three runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings.

NEW SEASON STARTS NOW- The second half of the 2025 season begins this evening. Jacksonville claimed the first half title over the weekend and will host a best-of-three International League Championship Series against the winner of the second half crown in late September. The RailRiders closed the first half 38-34, seven and a half games back of the Jumbo Shrimp.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play as the Vejigantes tonight; the second of four Copa de la Diversión games in 2025.

RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since 2021, the RailRiders lead the all-time series 50-45 and have gone 27-21 at PNC Field.

MILESTONE APPROACHING- Baring any changes to the schedule, Wednesday's game between the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007.

STRONG START- Brendan Beck worked a quality start in his Triple-A debut Sunday in Louisville. The right-hander struck out four and scattered three hits in his third quality start of the year combined with his time in Somerset, each of which consisted of six scoreless innings.

WINANS UP- New York recalled Allan Winans prior to their game on Monday in Cincinnati. Winans is 7-0 for the RailRiders this year with a 0.90 ERA after 11 games, including nine starts. He was added to the 40-man roster in April but did not pitch for the Yankees then. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on five hits in Monday's loss to the Reds in his Yankees' debut, striking out one over 4.1 innings of work.

SEASON FIRST- The RailRiders comeback on Saturday night was their first win of the season when trailing after seven and after eight innings this season. The club is now 1-22 in 2025 when losing heading into the ninth.

BACK AND FORTH- Jayvien Sandridge was optioned by the Yankees again after Sunday's Yankees win over Baltimore. He was signed to an MLB contract by New York Thursday and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. New York optioned him post-game Thursday to open a roster spot for reliever Luke Weaver, but recalled Sandridge Sunday when Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the IL. He was again optioned to create the roster spot for Allan Winans. Sandridge did not appear in a game during either stint on the active roster. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances.

WHAT A RELIEF- Eric Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb and Colten Brewer combined for five scoreless innings in Saturday's win. Hartlieb's 2.1 innings of work for the win matched his longest effort of the season. Brewer earned his team-best fifth save, matching his 2024 total within the Chicago Cubs system (four with Iowa and one with Chicago).

FIRED UP- Clayton Beeter struck out five over 1.2 innings of work on 32 pitches Friday evening. Each one of those numbers represents a season-best since joining the RailRiders on his rehab stint on May 2.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 13-6 in June after having gone 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 last month.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 6-1 at Cincinnati. Aaron Judge homered in the first, but the Reds got to Allan Winans for four runs over the fourth and fifth innings to take the series opener... Somerset topped New Hampshire 12-5. Tyler Hardman, Spencer Jones and Brendan Jones all homered in the win... Hudson Valley lost 3-1 at Jersey Shore. Jose Colmenares drove in the lone Renegades run... Tampa dropped a 5-3 final at Bradenton. Brian Sanchez homered in the loss.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

