Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-1, 29-47) entered Tuesday night with a refreshed record for the start of the second half but fell on old offensive struggles in a 3-1 loss to the Norfolk Tides (1-0, 31-43) at Harbor Park. Nacho Alvarez Jr. had the Stripers' lone hit, a single leading off the fourth inning.
Scoring Recap: After falling behind on an RBI double by Jordyn Adams in the second, the Stripers quickly tied it at 1-1 in the third as Jason Delay reached on a two-base error and scored on a Jurickson Profar sacrifice fly. Norfolk took a 3-1 lead with two runs off Hurston Waldrep in the third, scoring without a hit on two walks, two errors, an RBI fielder's choice, and a sacrifice fly. Including Alvarez's single in the fourth, Gwinnett had just two baserunners over the final six innings.
Key Contributors: Waldrep (L, 5-6) nearly delivered a quality start in the tough-luck loss (5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO). Norfolk starter Cameron Weston (W, 2-4) pitched 6.0 one-hit frames (1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO), and relievers Houston Roth (H, 2), Colin Selby (H, 1), and Kade Strowd (S, 2) combined on 3.0 no-hit innings. Adams went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Tides.
Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr.'s single extended his hitting streak to four games. Hayden Harris kept his Triple-A ERA at 0.00 with his fifth straight scoreless outing (1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 SO). The Stripers drop to 1-13 in series openers this season, including 0-8 on the road.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 25): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
