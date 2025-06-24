Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs get dismantled by the Columbus Clippers in the first game of the series with a 12-0 loss.

In the first game of this week's series, the Clippers scored 12 unanswered runs to win the game for Columbus.

Left-hander Jordan Wicks worked 3.0 innings, allowed a run and struck out six batters and was handed his third loss of the season. Six strikeouts was a season-high for Wicks.

The Iowa Cubs fanned 11 batters in tonight's match as Wicks struck out six and Brooks Kriske struck out three as well and the other two punchouts came from Tyson Miller and Brandon Hughes.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday, June 25 and first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.