Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs get dismantled by the Columbus Clippers in the first game of the series with a 12-0 loss.
In the first game of this week's series, the Clippers scored 12 unanswered runs to win the game for Columbus.
Left-hander Jordan Wicks worked 3.0 innings, allowed a run and struck out six batters and was handed his third loss of the season. Six strikeouts was a season-high for Wicks.
The Iowa Cubs fanned 11 batters in tonight's match as Wicks struck out six and Brooks Kriske struck out three as well and the other two punchouts came from Tyson Miller and Brandon Hughes.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday, June 25 and first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 12-0 Loss to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Go Down Quietly in 6-1 Defeat to Saints - Louisville Bats
- Ohl Outstanding in Triple-A Debut, Saints Homer Three Times in 6-1 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Begins Second Half with Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Open Second Half by Demolishing Cubs - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Open Second Half with Loss to Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Opens Second Half with Walk-Off Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Power Past Red Wings for 12-5 Syracuse Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose Second Half Opener to Lehigh Valley 4-1 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Come up Clutch in Extras to Start 2nd Half Slate with a Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Weston Deals For First Tides Win Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Second Half Opener 3-1 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 24 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design - Worcester Red Sox
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Start 'Second Half' Tonight with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Fourth of July Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Return Home Tuesday for Six-Game Homestand Versus Cardinals Triple-A Affiliate - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.