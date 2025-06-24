Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox, who for the first time play on the road on Independence Day, will present a first-ever 4th of July Family Fest at Polar Park from 4-9 p.m. A glorious, traditional UniBank Fireworks display will cap a series of events that include a screening of a classic baseball movie (to be announced later) at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults when purchased in advance and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest or the Polar Park Ticket Office. Children two and under are free.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. Fans will be able to leave the ballpark and return, provided they exit-scan their tickets upon leaving.

Polar Park is expected to be the only location in the city displaying fireworks that evening.

On the day of the event, tickets are $7 for children and $15 for adults. Admission includes access to all Family Fest activities, including the movie and UniBank Fireworks show, with concessions and merchandise available for additional purchase.

The entire "Marvelous MASScot Menagerie" that includes Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth, will be on hand to meet fans, take photos, sign autographs, and interact at a series of fun and free elements.

Fans can take swings in the WooCages, the official, brand-new, state-of-the-art batting cages used by the visiting teams. Kids can receive free face painting and glitter tattoos. Children can enjoy inflatable baseball games, as well as Touch-A-Truck opportunities on Summit Street, including vehicles from the Worcester Fire Department, Worcester Police Department, UMass Ambulance, Direnzo Towing, Casella, LEI Corporation, and Manafort Precision.

Fans can wander into the WooSox Dugout for family photos, and crowd-favorite Big League Brian will also be on hand to entertain as well.

Fans can play Corn Hole, Giant Jenga, Ring Toss, Ladder Toss, Giant Connect Four, Tic-Tac-Toe, Checkers, and Spikeball.

"We have enjoyed featuring Polar Park on the 4th of July the past four years," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "And we seek to perpetuate the tradition, regardless of whether the players are home or on the road. We hope that an afternoon and evening of family fun, capped by an extra-long Patriotic UniBank Fireworks Spectacular, will offer a centerpiece to our community's mid-summer celebration."

The WooSox play the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m. in Upstate New York, and the WooSox hope to have live and recorded messages of welcome to the fans in the ballpark throughout the event.

The Boston Red Sox play a rare morning game in Washington, D.C., and the WooSox hope to provide highlights or possibly a replay of the game throughout the afternoon.

The Team Store will have specially designed 4th of July WooSox caps on sale. Ballpark concessions, including Behind the Plate and Infield Fry, will be open for sale of food and beverages.

For additional information, visit polarpark.com/familyfest. To book a group outing, contact Sales Manager of Special Events, Carlie Brainard.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.