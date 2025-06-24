Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Omaha began the second half of its season Tuesday night, falling 9-1 to the Indianapolis Indians, extending Omaha's losing streak to seven games.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch started Tuesday night's game for Omaha, and the Indians jumped to an early 7-0 lead in the first two innings with a pair of 3-run home runs and an RBI double.

Stephen Nogosek followed Hatch in the 3rd, working 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits. Brandon Johnson relieved Nogosek in the 5th, throwing a 1-2-3 inning, before giving up a run in the 6th for a 8-0 score, still in favor of Indianapolis.

Jonathan Bowlan took the mound for Johnson in the 7th and the Indians added another run on a wild pitch for a 9-0 lead.

In the top of the 8th inning, Major League rehabber Michael Massey hit a solo home run to put Omaha on the board, making the score 9-1. Massey went 3-for-4 in his first rehab game.

In the 8th, Noah Murdock relieved Bowlan and worked a scoreless inning, but the top of the 9th, the Storm Chasers were retired in order, finalizing the 9-1 score.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.