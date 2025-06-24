Omaha Drops Series Opener 9-1 in Indianapolis
June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Omaha began the second half of its season Tuesday night, falling 9-1 to the Indianapolis Indians, extending Omaha's losing streak to seven games.
Right-hander Thomas Hatch started Tuesday night's game for Omaha, and the Indians jumped to an early 7-0 lead in the first two innings with a pair of 3-run home runs and an RBI double.
Stephen Nogosek followed Hatch in the 3rd, working 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits. Brandon Johnson relieved Nogosek in the 5th, throwing a 1-2-3 inning, before giving up a run in the 6th for a 8-0 score, still in favor of Indianapolis.
Jonathan Bowlan took the mound for Johnson in the 7th and the Indians added another run on a wild pitch for a 9-0 lead.
In the top of the 8th inning, Major League rehabber Michael Massey hit a solo home run to put Omaha on the board, making the score 9-1. Massey went 3-for-4 in his first rehab game.
In the 8th, Noah Murdock relieved Bowlan and worked a scoreless inning, but the top of the 9th, the Storm Chasers were retired in order, finalizing the 9-1 score.
The Storm Chasers return to action on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.
