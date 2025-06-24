Bruce the Bat Dog to Appear on NBC's "Today Show" and MLB Network's "MLB Central" Wednesday

June 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings' four-legged fan favorite BRUCE THE BAT DOG will be featured on NBC's TODAY SHOW this Wednesday at 9:00 am and again on MLB Network's MLB CENTRAL at 11:00 am, giving baseball fans across the country a glimpse of the goodest boy in the game.

"We always knew Bruce was a star, and now the rest of the country will have the chance to fall in love with him, too. We're thrilled to see Bruce and Josh receiving the national attention they deserve. It's going to be awesome for our fans to welcome them both back home here on Thursday night for their first appearance since their MLB debut with the Nationals," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings.

Bruce recently made his Major League debut with the Washington Nationals on June 14, delighting the crowd in D.C. with his signature bat-fetching skills. Now, after making waves in the big leagues and on the big screen, Bruce is hustling home from New York City and New Jersey to make his long-awaited return to Innovative Field on Thursday, June 26, when the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets in the ever-exciting Duel of the Dishes.

"We're so proud to see Bruce receive this kind of recognition," said NAOMI SILVER, President & CEO of the Rochester Red Wings. "He's more than just a fan favorite; he represents the joy and connection that make Red Wings baseball so special. Bruce brings people together, and it's heartwarming to see the impact he's made here in Rochester now being shared across the country."

"It's been incredible to see how far Bruce has come, from his first day on the field in Rochester to getting the call to appear on national TV," said JOSH SNYDER, Bruce's owner and trainer. "We're excited to share his story with the country, and I just hope he doesn't try to fetch Al Roker's coffee mug."

Tickets for the rest of the 2025 season, including Bruce's highly anticipated return to Innovative Field, are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 454-1001. Shop our Bruce collection online at RedWingsBaseball.com or by visiting the Red Wings Team Store at Innovative Field.







