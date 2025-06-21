Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win

Rochester made it five in a row against Lehigh Valley Saturday night, taking down the IronPigs 9-5 under the lights. CF Andrew Pinckney was productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a homer and a single, and scoring three runs with an RBI. LF Darren Baker finished with a pair of hits and added a run scored. 1B Yohandy Morales chipped in with a double, a single, and an RBI to help Rochester secure the win in game five.

Rochester was first to strike, taking the lead in the top of the first for the fourth-straight game. DH Robert Hassell III got things going for the Red Wings after he drew a walk. He promptly stole second base and later in the at-bat, 1B Yohandy Morales singled to center field to bring home Hassell for the game's first run.

CF Andrew Pinckney joined the fray and launched his eighth homer of the season the other way to right field, extending the lead to 2-0 in the top of the second. The IronPigs struck in the bottom half of the inning after C Garrett Stubbs lined a single to right, followed by a two-run homer to center from LF Cal Stevenson, evening the score at two runs apiece.

In the bottom of the fifth, 1B Weston Wilson turned on an inside four-seamer and took it deep over the left field wall at 107.8 MPH off the bat, notching his first home run of the season. By the end of the inning, Lehigh Valley had jumped out in front, taking a 3-2 lead over the Red Wings.

Rochester came right back swinging in the top of the sixth, starting off with a hard-hit 3B Trey Lipscomb single through the left side. With one away, Andrew Pinckney and Nasim Nuñez drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Robert Hassell III then worked a walk of his own, scoring Lipscomb as the other baserunners moved up. Moments later, C Drew Millas lifted a ball to the warning track in center field for a sacrifice fly, plating both Pinckney and Nuñez. Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Rochester took back their lead, making the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, CF Justin Crawford kicked off the inning by working a walk. He then quickly swiped second to mark his 26th stolen base of the season, and was able to advance to third via a throwing error. Weston Wilson followed suit with a walk, and then stole second immediately after to put himself into scoring position. With still no outs, DH Keaton Anthony also drew a walk, which forced the Red Wings to go to the bullpen with bases loaded. PH Oscar Mercado poked a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Crawford. C Garrett Stubbs then worked a walk, putting runners on all three bags for the second time. LF Cal Stevenson singled up the middle, driving in Wilson. Rochester's pitching finally worked out of the jam, but with Lehigh Valley tacking on two more, the game was tied at five.

In the top of the eighth, Rochester was determined to keep their foot on the gas offensively. LF Darren Baker began by smoking a double down the left field line, and right behind him, Andrew Pinckney was issued a walk. Nasim Nuñez followed by placing a bunt on the third base side, loading the bases with no outs. Robert Hassell III then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed Baker to cross the plate. With runners on first and second, Drew Millas grounded to second, cashing in Pinckney. Going into the bottom half of the inning, Rochester led 7-5.

The Red Wings kept the bats rolling in the top of the ninth, with Yohandy Morales lining a sharp double to right field with an impressive exit velocity of 108.8 MPH. One batter later, Trey Lipscomb picked up his eighth double of the year on a fly ball to right field, scoring Morales. Darren Baker then drew a walk, and Andrew Pinckney slapped a single to left field. With runners on every bag and two outs, Robert Hassell III singled on a chopper to second, bringing Lipscomb home and extending Rochester's lead to 9-5.

The IronPigs weren't able to bounce back and find offensive momentum in the bottom of the ninth, and the Red Wings secured a 9-5 victory in game five of the series.

RHP Seth Shuman took the mound first for Rochester and threw 5.0 innings, surrendering three earned on six hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks. In relief, RHP Jack Sinclair tossed 1.0 inning allowing just a hit and a walk with no runs scored. RHP Joan Adon replaced Sinclair in the bottom of the seventh and walked three batters before Rochester sent in LHP Konnor Pilkington. The southpaw tossed 1.0 inning to close out the seventh, allowing one walk and one hit. RHP Carlos Romero headed to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and tossed 0.2 scoreless innings while logging one strikeout, one walk, while allowing one hit. RHP Patrick Weigel took over with two outs in the eighth and tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings on one hit to hold the IronPigs to end the game.

CF Andrew Pinckney is Player of the Game tonight. The center fielder went 2-for-3, reaching base four times, scoring three runs, and driving in one. The former fourth round pick launched his eighth home run of the season in the top of the second to extend the lead early on. Among active Rochester Red Wings, Pinckney leads the way in home runs, ranks second in RBI (23), and third in total hits (52).

The Rochester Red Wings will wrap up their series against Lehigh Valley tomorrow afternoon, looking to secure their second series sweep of the season. Southpaw Andrew Alavarez gets the nod for the Red Wings, while RHP Alan Rangel will take the mound for the IronPigs. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM.







