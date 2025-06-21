RailRiders Earn Win in 10

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Brennen Davis homered twice and the RailRiders lone lead of the day came in extras to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Bats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With two on and two down against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle, a double by Jack Rogers gave Louisville a 2-0 lead.

Jose Rojas tripled in the second and scored on a groundout by Bryan De La Cruz to cut the deficit in half.

Boyle held Louisville in check until the fifth when Edwin Rios and Ryan Vilade hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 3-1.

Davis led off the seventh with a solo home run to center off reliever Lenny Torres, Jr., drawing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one again.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Davis lined a game-tying home run to left off Bats closer Zach Maxwell to tie the game at three.

In the top of the tenth, Alex Jackson doubled in Andrew Velazquez to give the RailRiders the edge. In the bottom of the inning, Louisville had runners on the corners with one out, but Colten Brewer induced a game-ending double play.

Boyle struck out five over five complete. Eric Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb (3-2) and Brewer held the Bats scoreless over the final five innings. Hartlieb worked 2.1 frames for the win while Brewer earned his fifth save. Joe La Sorsa (2-2) was tagged with the run in the tenth and took the loss.

The RailRiders and Bats conclude their only series of the season on Sunday at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 24, to host the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available online at www.swbrailriders.com .

