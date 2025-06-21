RailRiders Earn Win in 10
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Brennen Davis homered twice and the RailRiders lone lead of the day came in extras to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Bats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With two on and two down against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle, a double by Jack Rogers gave Louisville a 2-0 lead.
Jose Rojas tripled in the second and scored on a groundout by Bryan De La Cruz to cut the deficit in half.
Boyle held Louisville in check until the fifth when Edwin Rios and Ryan Vilade hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 3-1.
Davis led off the seventh with a solo home run to center off reliever Lenny Torres, Jr., drawing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one again.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, Davis lined a game-tying home run to left off Bats closer Zach Maxwell to tie the game at three.
In the top of the tenth, Alex Jackson doubled in Andrew Velazquez to give the RailRiders the edge. In the bottom of the inning, Louisville had runners on the corners with one out, but Colten Brewer induced a game-ending double play.
Boyle struck out five over five complete. Eric Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb (3-2) and Brewer held the Bats scoreless over the final five innings. Hartlieb worked 2.1 frames for the win while Brewer earned his fifth save. Joe La Sorsa (2-2) was tagged with the run in the tenth and took the loss.
The RailRiders and Bats conclude their only series of the season on Sunday at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 24, to host the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available online at www.swbrailriders.com .
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
37-34
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025
- Plutko Stifles RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 20, 2025
- Louisville Scratches by RailRiders