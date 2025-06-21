Jacksonville Beats Syracuse, Clinches Playoff Berth
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley's loss coupled with a 4-2 win for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Syracuse Mets, Saturday night gave Jacksonville their first playoff berth since 2017.
With the game tied at two, The Jumbo Shrimp (47-27) took the final lead in the top of the seventh. Maximo Acosta started with a single off Syracuse (30-44) reliever Dakota Hawkins (L, 0-1). An errant pickoff attempt coupled with a ground out pushed Acosta to third. In the following at-bat, Troy Johnston drove in Acosta with a base hit, putting Jacksonville ahead 3-2.
Jacksonville increased their lead in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Jacob Bery singled and went to third on a base hit from Johnston. A wild pitch, plated Berry as the fourth and final run for the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Jumbo Shrimp got the bats going early in the top of the first. With one out, Jakob Marsee (7) and Victor Mesa Jr. (2) crushed back-to-back home runs for a 2-0 advantage.
The Mets slowly chipped off the lead, starting in the bottom of the second. With one out, Luke Ritter singled and went to second on a walk from Gilberto Celestino. With runners at first and second, Yonny Hernández knocked in Ritter with a base hit, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Syracuse evened the game in the bottom of the fourth. Celestino singled with one out and went to second a walk from Hernández. A single coupled with a sac fly plated Ritter, tying the game at two.
Jacksonville and Syracuse conclude their series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. Coverage for begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse, Clinches Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse, Clinches Playoff Berth
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut
- Jacksonville Splits de Facto Doubleheader with Syracuse
- Jacksonville and Syracuse Suspended Thursday Night