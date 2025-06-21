SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-34) at Louisville Bats (32-41)

June 21, 2025 | Game 71 | Road Game 37 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 7:15 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (5-5, 4.50) vs. RH Aaron Wilkerson (4-3, 5.03)

Boyle: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 5.2 IP in 6/15 Win vs. SYR with 4 K & 1 BB (8-6 RailRiders)

Wilkerson: Allowed 3 R on 3 H over 6.0 IP in 6/15 Loss @ IOW with 4 K & 1 BB (3-0 ICubs)

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY (June 20, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-1 to the Louisville Bats Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats starter Adam Plutko held the RailRiders to three hits in a complete game win.

Bryan De La Cruz staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 edge in the second with a leadoff home run off Plutko. The outfielder lined a 2-0 cutter to straightaway center for his sixth of the season. The Bats tied the game on a fielder's choice in the bottom half of the inning.

Louisville took a 3-1 lead in the fourth against Carlos Carrasco on an RBI single by Will Banfield and a fielder's choice from Blake Dunn. The

Bats added two more in the fifth on a Rece Hinds home run and a P.J. Higgins run-scoring single.

Following the De La Cruz home run, Plutko retired 16 consecutive batters. A Jose Rojas single in the seventh snapped the string but was the last base runner of the game for the RailRiders.

Plutko (2-4) earned the win with the Bats' first nine-inning complete game since May 16, 2016. Carrasco (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs over 4.1 innings of work.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays at Louisville to close the first half of the 2025 season. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not played at Louisville Slugger Field since the 2019 campaign. They have hosted the Bats twice since 2021. The club has a 52-45 all-time mark on the road at Louisville, having gone 9-7 at Cardinal Stadium and 43-38 since 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

ROCK STEADY- Sean Boyle is 1-0 in June with a 3.77 ERA over three appearances. Over Boyle's 10 starts this season, he has completed five innings or more in nine of them. The right-hander has never faced Louisville in his career.

UNBALANCED EFFORT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had 13 hits in Tuesday's series opener at Louisville and scored four runs. From Wednesday on, the club has a total of 12 hits and has scored five runs in three games.

STOPPED- Braden Shewmake saw his 11-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-3 effort on Friday. The shortstop raised his average from .194 to .250 during the hot stretch.

FIRED UP- Clayton Beeter struck out five over 1.2 innings of work on 32 pitches Friday evening. Each one of those numbers represents a season-best since joining the RailRiders on his rehab stint on May 2.

GREAT SCOTT- Scott Effross was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this week and reported prior to Thursday's game. The right-hander made one appearance for New York after being recalled on June 12, working a scoreless inning on Tuesday against the Angels, allowing a hit and striking out a batter.

FIRST GLIMPSE- Jayvien Sandridge was signed to an MLB contract by New York Thursday and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances, having been activated off the injured list in late May. Sandridge has appeared in 162 Minor League games in his career, dating back to 2018. He did not, however, appear in the game Thursday and was optioned back to the RailRiders post-game.

STREAKING NO MORE- Louisville snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. It was the longest winning streak in four years, matching a mid-June 2021 winning stretch.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 11-6 in June, putting them even with their May victory total in eight fewer games. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sported an 11-14 mark last month. Despite the current three-game slide, the staff ERA is over a full run lower in June than what was recorded in May.

MILESTONE APPROACHING- Baring any changes to the schedule, next Wednesday's game between the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 5-3 to Baltimore on Friday night. Aaron Judge hit his 27th home run of the year but Luke Weaver allowed two in the eighth as the Orioles took the series opener... Somerset beat New Hampshire 7-5. Spencer Jones homered and had four hits in the win... Hudson Valley toppled Jersey Shore 11-1. Duke Ellis hit two home runs on a rehab assignment and the 'Gades also got long balls from Jose Colmenares, Dillon Lewis and Tomas Frick in the victory... Tampa fell 5-3 to Bradenton. J.T. Etheridge struck out seven over 4.2 innings in the loss.







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.