Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights wore custom fire themed jerseys on Saturday as part of Levine Children Hospital's (LCH) Night presented by Atrium Health. The jerseys lit a spark and Charlotte topped their opponents, the Gwinnett Stripers, by a final score of 4-1.

Corey Julks and Korey Lee both blasted two-run Homers for the Knights. The deep shots accounted for all of Charlotte's runs and the pitching made sure it was more than enough. Chase Plymell, who made his second career start over 132 professional appearances, led the way with three scoreless innings out of the gate.

Luke Bell spelled Plymell and pitched the next three innings. Bell's second career Triple-A performance resulted in his first victory. The right-hander held the Stripers to one run over three innings. Penn Murfee, Jairo Iriarte, and Justin Anderson all pitched a scoreless inning down the stretch to preserve the win.

Julks and Tristan Gray both finished with two hits. Dru Baker and Joshua Palacios also reached base twice in the victory.

Next up is the final game of the series and the season's first half. Sunday's contest is scheduled for 7:04pm ET at Truist Field.







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.