Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights wore custom fire themed jerseys on Saturday as part of Levine Children Hospital's (LCH) Night presented by Atrium Health. The jerseys lit a spark and Charlotte topped their opponents, the Gwinnett Stripers, by a final score of 4-1.
Corey Julks and Korey Lee both blasted two-run Homers for the Knights. The deep shots accounted for all of Charlotte's runs and the pitching made sure it was more than enough. Chase Plymell, who made his second career start over 132 professional appearances, led the way with three scoreless innings out of the gate.
Luke Bell spelled Plymell and pitched the next three innings. Bell's second career Triple-A performance resulted in his first victory. The right-hander held the Stripers to one run over three innings. Penn Murfee, Jairo Iriarte, and Justin Anderson all pitched a scoreless inning down the stretch to preserve the win.
Julks and Tristan Gray both finished with two hits. Dru Baker and Joshua Palacios also reached base twice in the victory.
Next up is the final game of the series and the season's first half. Sunday's contest is scheduled for 7:04pm ET at Truist Field.
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.