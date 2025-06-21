Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense got off to a hot start on Saturday night at CHS Field. They scored three runs in the first inning, but managed just one run the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the pitching staff couldn't contain a suddenly scorching Toledo Mud Hens offense in a 9-4 loss on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 5,818.

The Mud Hens jumped out to an early lead in the first. Major League rehabber Matt Vierling led off with a single to left-center. With one out back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Brewer Hicklen made it 2-0 with a two-run double to left.

The Saints offense answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. The first three hitters reached to load the bases on an Edouard Julien single, a Mickey Gasper double, and a walk to Jose Miranda. With one out Ryan Fitzgerald dropped down a bunt single that scored Julien getting the Saints on the board making it 2-1. Aaron Sabato walked with the bases loaded forcing in a run, tying it at two. Yunior Severino's RBI fielder's choice gave the Saints a 3-2 lead.

A long ball put the Mud Hens on top in the fourth for good. Tomás Nido led off the inning with a single off the wall in right. With one out Vierling walked. With two outs Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a three-run homer to left-center, his second of the season, giving the Mud Hens a 5-3 lead.

Three more runs in the sixth extended the Mud Hens lead to five. Andrew Navigato led off with a single to left-center and Vierling followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. Jace Jung made it 6-3 with a ground rule double to left-center. With one out Andy Ibañez' single to right knocked home a run giving the Mud Hens a 7-3 lead. A Hicklen sacrifice fly increased the lead to 8-3.

Ryan Fitzgerald got one back in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, got the Saints to within 8-4.

The Mud Hens added on their final run of the night in the seventh. Gage Workman led off with a walk, took second on a ground out, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single from Vierling making it 9-4.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 8.66) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Troy Melton (0-2, 7.59). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.







