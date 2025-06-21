Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense got off to a hot start on Saturday night at CHS Field. They scored three runs in the first inning, but managed just one run the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the pitching staff couldn't contain a suddenly scorching Toledo Mud Hens offense in a 9-4 loss on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 5,818.
The Mud Hens jumped out to an early lead in the first. Major League rehabber Matt Vierling led off with a single to left-center. With one out back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Brewer Hicklen made it 2-0 with a two-run double to left.
The Saints offense answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. The first three hitters reached to load the bases on an Edouard Julien single, a Mickey Gasper double, and a walk to Jose Miranda. With one out Ryan Fitzgerald dropped down a bunt single that scored Julien getting the Saints on the board making it 2-1. Aaron Sabato walked with the bases loaded forcing in a run, tying it at two. Yunior Severino's RBI fielder's choice gave the Saints a 3-2 lead.
A long ball put the Mud Hens on top in the fourth for good. Tomás Nido led off the inning with a single off the wall in right. With one out Vierling walked. With two outs Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a three-run homer to left-center, his second of the season, giving the Mud Hens a 5-3 lead.
Three more runs in the sixth extended the Mud Hens lead to five. Andrew Navigato led off with a single to left-center and Vierling followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. Jace Jung made it 6-3 with a ground rule double to left-center. With one out Andy Ibañez' single to right knocked home a run giving the Mud Hens a 7-3 lead. A Hicklen sacrifice fly increased the lead to 8-3.
Ryan Fitzgerald got one back in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, got the Saints to within 8-4.
The Mud Hens added on their final run of the night in the seventh. Gage Workman led off with a walk, took second on a ground out, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single from Vierling making it 9-4.
The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 8.66) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Troy Melton (0-2, 7.59). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse, Clinches Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens
- Saints' Four Home Runs Not Nearly Enough in 18-7 Loss to Mud Hens
- Local Band Yam Haus Announced as Opener for Rock the Fourth Hairball Concert at CHS Field July 4
- Sabato's Monster Grand Slam Highlights Saints 8-2 Victory
- Saints Make Noise Late, But Fall Short in 6-4 Loss