Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game five of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 7-3 final score on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis stranded 10 runners in the loss, eight of which were left in scoring position. Center fielder Nathan Church, third baseman Jose Fermin and second baseman Bryan Torres each reached base three times on two hits and a walk. Fermin tallied the lone Redbirds RBI of the game.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out two in 4.0 innings pitched. Oddanier Mosqueda and Matt Svanson combined for 4.0 scoreless innings to finish the game in relief.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, June 22 to conclude a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

