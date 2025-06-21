Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - By virtue of its 4-2 win over the Syracuse Mets and a 9-5 loss by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. As International League First Half champions, the Jumbo Shrimp have earned home field advantage for best-of-three International League Championship Series, slated to begin on Tuesday, September 23 at VyStar Ballpark. This will mark the 24th postseason appearance in Jacksonville's Triple-A (1962-68, 2021-present)/Double-A era (1970-2020).

With the Triple-A season split into two halves, Jacksonville owns both a 1.0-game lead and the tiebreaker over Lehigh Valley in the International League, thus clinching the circuit with only one game to play and the half concluding on June 22. The 2025 regular season concludes on Sunday, September 21, and following an off day on September 22, the Jumbo Shrimp will host the winner of the IL's second half in the best-of-three ILCS to be played at VyStar Ballpark. Game 1 is slated for Tuesday, September 23, with Game 2 following on Wednesday, September 24. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday, September 25. Game times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Should the Jumbo Shrimp win the ILCS, they would advance to play the winner of the Pacific Coast Championship Series in a winner-take-all single-game Triple-A National Championship, played at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 27. The Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A, Athletics) clinched the Pacific Coast League First Half Championship.

Jacksonville got off to a 21-6 start to the season, the best record in all of Minor League Baseball. However, the club fell out of first place on May 1, and trailed Lehigh Valley by as many as 8.0 games, as recently as June 3. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 12-4 since that point to surge past the IronPigs in the standings, erasing that 8.0-game deficit in just 16 contests to move into a tie for first on Friday evening. Jacksonville clinched the International League on Saturday.

The Jumbo Shrimp are currently 17-6 in one-run games, tied for the most such victories in all of Minor League Baseball. The club's 163 stolen bases are by far the most in Triple-A and rank fourth in the minor leagues. Jacksonville also leads Triple-A in fewest hits allowed (523) and batting average against (.220) while ranking second in WHIP (1.23), third in fewest runs allowed (296) and third in ERA (3.59).

Jacksonville's last trip to the postseason came in 2017, when the Jumbo Shrimp were members of the Double-A Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp were swept 3-0 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, then an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, but now the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate. Jacksonville went from the Marlins' Double-A affiliate to their Triple-A affiliate upon rejoining Triple-A in 2021.

Jacksonville has won seven league championships in the city's Triple-A/Double-A era (1962-present). The 1968 Jacksonville Suns won the International League, the city's final year in Triple-A until 2021. The Double-A Suns won Southern League titles in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2014.







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.