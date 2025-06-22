Simpson Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Debut in the Show

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Josh Simpson made his major league debut on Saturday for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in Miami. Simpson is the second Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in The Show in as many days, following right-hander Robinson Piña.

Simpson pitched the final 2.0 innings of Miami's 7-0 loss to Atlanta. He earned his first big league strikeout by punching out Nick Allen to end the eighth inning.

Originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 32nd round of the 2017 draft out of Columbia University (N.Y.), Simpson first rose to Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022. He has pitched in 71 games, including two starts, with the Jumbo Shrimp over the last four seasons, registering a 6-2 record and 4.19 ERA. Over 88.0 innings, he has ceded just 68 hits and struck out 122 batters (12.5 K/9).

A native of Stafford, Conn., Simpson's 27 games for the Jumbo Shrimp are tied for the seventh-most in the International League this season. Prior to getting his contract selected by the Marlins, he was 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA and just 16 hits allowed in 31.2 innings pitched.

Simpson is the 13th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) and Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,038 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







