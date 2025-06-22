Bats Late Push Not Enough, Split Series with RailRiders

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats dropped the final game of their series with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 3-2 on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The loss made an even split for the series, with each team taking three wins.

Brian Van Belle (L, 5-2) made his first start as a Bat after being traded from the Red Sox organization a week ago. He started the game by throwing two scoreless innings but gave up a run in the third. Alex Jackson hit a lead off double and scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas.

For the RailRiders, Brendan Beck (W, 1-0) made his Triple-A debut on the mound. He began the game by only allowing two hits through three frames.

In the fourth, Van Belle allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. Despite that, he got a much-needed ground ball double play before finishing the inning with a strikeout.

During the fifth, however, he surrendered another run. Once again, the RailRiders leadoff batter reached base. Braden Shewmake hit a double and scored on another double from Vivas, bringing the visitors' lead to 2-0.

The Bats offensive woes continued through the first half of the game. Will Banfield singled in the third inning, but then Beck retired 11 Bats in a row going into the sixth frame when Bryson Brigman broke the streak with a double.

In the top of the inning, Ismael Munguia singled and stole second to get into scoring position. Then, Bryan De La Cruz singled into center field and scored Mungia. The run ended Van Belle's day as he was relieved by Hunter Parks. He finished the inning without any more damage, but the Bats still trailed 3-0. In his Bats debut, Van Belle allowed three runs on nine hits with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Reiver Sanmartin came in to pitch the seventh. He threw a scoreless frame, and Brent Headrick came on to pitch for the RailRiders. The Bats hit their stride once Beck came out of the game. After two quick outs, the Bats hit five straight singles to put two runs on the board. Levi Jordan and Ivan Johnson started the streak, then Will Banfield broke his bat but still managed to muscle the ball in play and score a run. Eric Yang kept it going, and Blake Dunn beat out a slower roller to third base to grab an RBI. However, Brigman flew out to left with the bases loaded to end the inning with the RailRiders up 3-2.

Sanmartin twirled another scoreless frame, and Luis Mey came on to pitch to start the ninth, and he also kept the RailRiders off the board.

In the ninth, the Bats needed one to tie, two to win against RailRiders closer Zach Messinger (S, 1). Jordan knocked a single and moved into scoring position with a stolen base, but Louisville couldn't get the run home and fell 3-2.

Jordan and Banfield finished 2-for-4 with Banfield snagging an RBI. Dunn had the second RBI and finished 1-for-3 on the day.

The Bats (32-43) will begin the second half six-game series with the St. Paul Saints (32-40) on the road on Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 8:07 p.m. at CHS Field with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.