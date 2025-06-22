Sounds Take Series with 1-0 Shutout Win

NASHVILLE- The Sounds ended the first half of the International League schedule in a pitcher's duel on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. In a pitching rematch from Tuesday's opener, Tobias Myers and Kenta Maeda each exited the game with scoreless outings. After being held hitless through six innings, the Sounds needed just three hits to squeeze out a 1-0 win.

After pitching six scoreless on Tuesday night, Myers worked a three-up, three-down top of the first. He left one stranded in the second after allowing two of the four hits over his five innings on Sunday. Singles in the third and fourth innings were all the I-Cubs could get off Myers who exited the game allowing five baserunners and had six strikeouts.

Sam McWilliams was greeted into the game with a leadoff double in the sixth before surrendering a two-out single that put I-Cubs on the corners. McWilliams picked up his second strikeout to strand both. He was back out on the mound for the top of the seventh and retired one batter before Tyler Jay entered the game for a lefty-lefty matchup. After getting the Sounds through the seventh, Jay returned to the mound for another lefty-lefty matchup with Owen Caissie. Easton McGee induced a pair of flyouts of the only two batters he was tasked to face.

Maeda walked back-to-back Nashville hitters in the second with two outs without any damage done. Another two out walk in the fourth were the only three baserunners the Sounds had through the bottom of the sixth. Bobby Dalbec broke up Maeda's no-hitter with a leadoff single in the seventh but was left on first base after the Iowa right-hander retired the next three he faced. After seven scoreless, Iowa turned to Porter Hodge in the bottom of the eighth. Drew Avans used his speed to avoid an inning-ending double play on a 3-6 fielder's choice. Jeferson Quero earned the second Nashville hit of the game with a single that pushed Avans to third and sent Anthony Seigler to the plate and forced a pitching change for Iowa. Seigler won a seven-pitch battle with Riley Martin with a RBI single and the game's only run.

Craig Yoho retired the side in order in the top of the ninth for his fourth save of the season. The bullpen combined to hold the Iowa hitless over the final 3.1 IP

The Sounds will hit the road to start the second half of the season against the first half winners, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami). The two teams started the year with a three-game series at First Horizon Park with Jacksonville taking the weekend series 2-1 in the only matchup between the two so far in 2025. First pitch on Tuesday, June 24 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MORE LIKE NOBIAS: RHP Tobias Myers ended the week having pitched 11.0 scoreless innings on eight hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts in his two starts against Iowa. His streak of six-plus inning outings ended at three after getting through five innings on 73 pitches Sunday afternoon. His five scoreless helps lower his season ERA to 3.11 in nine starts with the Sounds.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH: After delivering the go-ahead run in Saturday's 7-4 win over Iowa, Anthony Seigler once again delivered a clutch hit late in the game when the Sounds needed it most. His RBI single was his 32nd of the season, the second-most by a Nashville player behind Jorge Alfaro (36). Bobby Dalbec has 41 RBI on the season but 28 of those since joining the Sounds. Drew Avans has 36 Triple-A RBI this year including his 34 with Las Vegas to start the season. While hitting with runners in scoring position and two outs this season, Anthony Seigler is hitting a team-best .370 (min. 25 AB) and has a team-high 13 RBI in the situation.

CARE FOR A DUEL: The 1-0 shutout win was the first for Nashville since doing it September 8, 2024, at First Horizon Park against Gwinnett. It was their 12th shutout win of the season which is tied for the most in the minors along with Double-A Erie (Tigers). The Sounds pitched two shutouts this week against Iowa after winning 9-0 on Tuesday and have three shutouts in their last seven games. The team's ERA is 3.29 which is the best Triple and 12th overall among full-season minor league teams. Sunday was the fourth straight Nashville win when being held to 3 or fewer hits. All three previous wins were in seven-inning doubleheader games.







