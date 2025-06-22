Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Steamy Sunday Afternoon
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Pablo Reyes reached base five times for Syracuse in the game while Brandon Waddell pitched four and two-thirds scoreless innings for the Mets.
Jacksonville (47-28) jumped on the board first with a solo home run by Deyvison De Los Santos in the top of the second inning, putting the Jumbo Shrimp in front, 1-0.
In the third, Jacksonville scored two more runs with a two-run homer from Jakob Marsee, extending the lead to 3-0.
Syracuse (31-44) quickly responded in the bottom of the third inning. After singles from Mark Vientos and Pablo Reyes, David Villar knocked in the pair with a two-run double, cutting the deficit to one, 3-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp added a run to their lead in the fourth when Graham Pauley scored on a bases loaded walk to go up 4-2.
In the fourth inning, the Mets snatched the lead. To start the frame, Gilberto Celestino and Yonny Hernandez drew walks. With men on base, Chris Williams crushed a three-run homer over the left-field wall to give Syracuse a 5-4 advantage.
The Mets scored one more run in the fifth inning with a solo home run by Donovan Walton, stretching the lead to 6-4.
Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night with game one. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Chris Williams of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
