Saints End First Half with Exciting Comeback, Walk-Off Win in 10, 3-2

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - In the standings the game on Sunday at CHS Field meant nothing. It was the last game of the first half for each team in the International League before everyone starts back at 0-0 on Tuesday. As far as momentum goes the St. Paul Saints hope it means a lot. Trailing by a run in the ninth, the Saints came back and defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 3-2 in 10 innings in front of 6,494.

With the Saints trailing 2-1 in the ninth Yunior Severino, who tied a single-season franchise record last year with 21 homers but had yet to homer this year in 24 games, crushed an opposite field homer to left leading off the ninth tying the game at two.

Anthony Misiewicz pitched a scoreless 10th with a little help from his shortstop Will Holland. With the placed runner at second and one out, Riley Unroe hit a soft liner up the middle that Holland made a diving catch on, got to his feet and lunged to second base to double off Brian Serven.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mud Hens went to Unroe, a position player, to pitch for the second time in the series. The placed runner Anthony Prato advanced to third on a ground out by Ryan Fitzgerald. The next hitter, Aaron Sabato, won the game with a line drive single to right-center.

Pitching was the story early on and the Saints got an incredible start from Marco Raya. After retiring the side in order in the first, the first two hitters got a board in the second on singles. Raya got a double play and then a ground out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Raya gave up a one out double to Andy Ibañez, but struck out the next two hitters. Raya went 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out a Triple-A high eight. He threw 76 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The seal was finally broken in the sixth. Travis Adams took over for Marco Raya and walked the first two hitters he faced. After a ground ball double play, Jace Jung delivered a two-run homer to left, his eighth of the season, giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

The Saints finally got on the board in the seventh. Severino led off with a walk, Will Holland doubled him to third, and with one out Edouard Julien was intentionally walked. Anthony Prato followed with a walk to force in a run getting the Saints to within 2-1.

The Saints are off on Monday and begin the second half and the first of a six-game series on Tuesday night at CHS Field against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The Saints are TBA and the Bats send RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 5.75). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







