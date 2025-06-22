Maeda Tosses Seven Scoreless Innings in 1-0 Loss to Nashville
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the series finale against the Nashville Sounds 1-0 despite Kenta Maeda's seven scoreless-inning game.
In the final game of this week's series, the Sounds and the I-Cubs came down to the final two innings of the ballgame.
Right-hander Kenta Maeda dealt 7.0 scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out three in the process. This is the first time since September 11, 2020 that Maeda has tossed at least 7.0 scoreless innings in a game.
But he earned the no decision in the game as it was tied through the eighth inning and Nashville scored the only run of the game off of Porter Hodge and took the series win.
With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs welcome the Columbus Clippers at the start of the second half of the season as a six-game set starts on Tuesday, June 24 and first pitch is slated for 6:38 p.m. CT.
