Beck Strong at the Start, RailRiders Hold on at the Finish

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Louisville Bats 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Brendan Beck worked six scoreless in his Triple-A debut to help the RailRiders earn a split of their series in Louisville.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the third. Alex Jackson led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Jorbit Vivas, staking Beck to the early run support.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run on a pair of doubles in the fifth. Braden Shewmake doubled off Brian Van Belle to start the frame. Vivas doubled to drive in Shewmake and extend the edge. In the sixth, Ismael Munguia led off with a single and stole second. Bryan De La Cruz sliced a base hit to right to plate Munguia and push the RailRiders lead to 3-0.

Beck (1-0) needed 64 pitches over his six innings, allowing three hits and striking out four without a walk.

Louisville broke up the shutout bit in the bottom of the seventh against Brent Headrick, sending eight to the plate, tallying two runs on five straight singles with two outs. Zach Messinger allowed a base hit in the ninth but earned his first Triple-A save.

Brian Van Belle (5-2) took the loss in his Bats debut, allowing the three runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

38-34







