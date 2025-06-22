Red Wings, IronPigs Canceled Sunday Afternoon

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, this afternoon's series finale between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Red Wings return to action Tuesday night, and will open the second half of the season with their first home matchup of 2025 against the Syracuse Mets. The first pitch of Opening Day 2.0 at Innovative Field is set for 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.