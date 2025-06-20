Red Wings Rout IronPigs, Claim Series Victory

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

To clinch their fourth-straight win Friday night, the Rochester Red Wings handily downed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-3 on the road at Coca-Cola Park. RF Robert Hassell III homered twice, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and delivering a game-high four RBI. CF Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run single that provided Rochester with some insurance runs and added a second hit at the plate. 2B J.T. Arruda, DH Trey Lipscomb and 1B Yohandy Morales all added an RBI apiece to round out the Red Wings offense.

The Red Wings started off the game strong, thanks to the bat of Robert Hassell III. The former eighth overall pick in 2021 led off the first inning with a 101.6 mph shot over the right-center field fence. His fifth home run of the season gave Rochester their third straight game with a first inning run, and made it a 1-0 ballgame. Hassell becomes the first Red Wing since 2021 (Luis Garcia Jr., 5/7/2021) to hit a leadoff HR at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley notched its first multi-run inning of the series in the bottom of the second. DH Gabriel Rincones Jr. first got the IronPigs on the board with a home run to right-center field to start the inning. RF Óscar Mercado followed the home run with a walk, and stole second during the next at bat. One batter later, 3B Nick Dunn shot a ball through the right side of the infield, bringing Mercado home to give Lehigh Valley their first lead since the first inning of the series opener.

Rochester struck back in the top of the third to tie the game. After a leadoff walk from SS Nasim Nuñez, Robert Hassell III sent a single to right field that moved Nuñez to third. Yohandy Morales brought the Red Wings' second run home on a fielder's choice later in the inning, grounding the ball to shortstop and hustling to first to avoid the double play.

In the fourth inning, Rochester retook the lead. Trey Lipscomb got the action going with a double to leadoff the frame. Andrew Pinckney followed the double with a walk, and Lipscomb gave the Red Wings the lead thanks to two consecutive wild pitches. After two more walks drawn by C Brady Lindsly and Nasim Nuñez, Robert Hassell III brought home two more runs on his third hit of the night, a double into the right-center field gap.

Rochester's offense stayed hot in the top of the fifth. LF Nick Schnell singled before Lipscomb ripped a ground rule double, landing two Wings in scoring position. With no outs, Pinckney connected on a two-RBI ground ball single up the middle to extend the lead to 7-2. Pinckney stole second before Nuñez scored him with a single to right, and Rochester carried an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

Morales roped a leadoff double to center in the top of the sixth. To plate the Red Wings' ninth run, Lipscomb singled on a ground ball to right. Despite Rochester later loading the bases, Lehigh Valley escaped the frame without further damage.

Hassell III added another leadoff bomb to begin the seventh, growing the Rochester advantage to 10-2. The Red Wings logged another solo homer in the eighth when 2B J.T. Arruda went deep, 407 feet to center field.

In a rally effort, SS Rodolfo Castro connected on a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth for Lehigh Valley. LF Weston Wilson later reached first on a fielder's choice before 1B Keaton Anthony's line drive single put runners on the corners. On a wild pitch, Wilson crossed home and cut the lead to 11-3 with two outs. Despite loaded bases for the IronPigs later in the frame, the Wings moved to the ninth retaining an eight-run cushion.

In the bottom of the ninth, 2B Rafael Lantigua worked a one-out walk before Castro homered on a line drive to left field that shrank the deficit to 11-5. However, Rochester then recorded the final two outs to secure the win.

RHP Cade Cavalli gave the Red Wings a quality start on the mound in his ninth outing of the season. In 6.0 innings, the righty gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out five batters. RHP Joan Adon followed with a scoreless seventh inning, continuing his streak of scoreless appearances in June, while picking up a strikeout. RHP Holden Powell threw the eighth inning, allowing one earned run on two hits and picking up one strikeout. In the ninth, RHP Parker Dunshee closed out the game by allowing two earned runs and striking out two batters.

RF Robert Hassell III is Friday night's Player of the Game. The leadoff hitter in the Red Wings' lineup led off the game with a home run as part of his four-hit, two home run night. He also recorded four RBI and drew a walk to round out his performance. With a home run, single, and double in the first four innings, Hassell III became the Red Wing to hit for three-quarters of the cycle in the first four innings of a game since Tyler Austin (8/9/18 vs TOL).

Rochester looks ahead to another date with Lehigh Valley tomorrow evening. The Red Wings will send RHP Seth Shuman to face the IronPigs' RHP Andrew Painter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

