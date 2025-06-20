Offense Shines in Dominant Friday Night Win in St. Paul

St. Paul, MN - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the St. Paul Saints on Friday evening at CHS Field in an offensively dominant matchup. The final score was 18-7.

Toledo sent Wilkel Hernandez (1-2, 3.61 ERA) to the mound, while St. Paul countered with veteran Darren McCaughan (4-2, 4.43 ERA).

Hernandez began his outing with two strikeouts, but St. Paul followed up with three straight hits, including a two-run home run from Carson McCusker to take a 2-0 lead.

The Mud Hens wasted no time responding with a five-run second inning as the bats came alive. Akil Baddoo led off with a double, followed by a Ryan Kreidler single to put runners on the corners. Gage Workman drove in Baddoo with an RBI double to cut the deficit to one.

After Brian Serven drew a walk to load the bases, Andrew Navigato stepped up and launched a grand slam, giving Toledo a 5-2 lead.

St. Paul kept things close with a walk followed by a home run in the bottom half of the second, pulling back within one. However, the Saints' defense began to unravel as Toledo's offense kept rolling.

Baddoo and Kreidler again reached base in the third, setting up another scoring chance. Baddoo walked and Kreidler singled-once again placing runners at the corners. Manuel Margot then drove in Baddoo with an RBI single, followed by a two-run triple from Workman and an RBI single from Serven, extending the lead to 9-4. A double play ended the inning and stopped the bleeding for the Saints.

St. Paul attempted to answer but couldn't match the Hens' offensive output. They added a solo home run in the fourth from Noah Cardenas to make it 9-5, but Toledo continued to pile on.

Following a walk, Navigato blasted his second home run of the game in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 11-5.

Toledo didn't take their foot off the gas. In the sixth, Justyn-Henry Malloy singled, and Baddoo doubled to put both runners in scoring position. Kreidler hit a sacrifice fly to score Malloy, adding another run to Toledo's total.

Hernandez exited after 5.0 innings pitched, allowing five earned runs on eight hits, with one walk, five strikeouts, and three home runs. Brendan White took over in relief.

The Saints cut into the lead with another solo home run, this one from Aaron Sabato, making it 12-6.

Matt Manning pitched a scoreless seventh inning, retiring the side in order. Drew Sommers took the mound for the eighth.

St. Paul threatened with back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases. A throwing error by Workman extended the inning, allowing Mickey Gasper to score Ryan Fitzgerald and trim the lead to 12-7. But Toledo held firm and avoided further damage.

Then came the ninth, Toledo's most explosive inning of the night.

The Hens sent nine batters to the plate, with two players making two appearances in the inning. A leadoff single, walk, and an RBI double from Serven made it 13-7. A wild pitch brought home Workman. After Navigato was hit by a pitch, Riley Unroe, pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling, delivered an RBI single in his first at-bat. Two more walks and a groundout pushed across two more runs.

Margot, in his second at-bat of the inning, added an RBI single to make it 18-7 in favor of the Mud Hens.

Toledo's offense shined in a dominant victory, tallying 18 runs and 17 hits on the night.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato: 3 R, 2 H, 6 RBI, 2 HR

Akil Baddoo: 2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Gage Workman: 3 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Manuel Margot: 2 R, 3 H, 2 RBI

Brian Serven: 3 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 BB

The Hens will look to carry this offensive momentum into Game 5 of the series Saturday evening in Minnesota. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.







