Chasers Drop Fourth Straight in 12-3 Loss to Durham

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a fourth straight game, falling 12-3 to the Durham Bulls, who secured the series win in Friday night's game.

Left-hander Rich Hill made his fourth start with Omaha Friday. Hill started the game with two scoreless innings and 3 strikeouts, though Durham took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd after a single, two stolen bases, and a groundout plated the game's first run.

The Bulls added four more runs in the 4th inning, for a 5-0 lead over the Storm Chasers. After a pair of walks and a single, the first run scored on a passed ball and a 3-run home run cleared the bases to cap the 4-run frame.

In the bottom of the 4th, Cam Devanney hit his team-leading, 13th home run of the year, putting the Chasers on the board for a 5-1 score, still in favor of Durham.

Omaha shrunk the deficit to 5-3 in the 5th inning. Brian O'Keefe led off with a double, Peyton Wilson walked, and a fielder's choice from Dairon Blanco advanced O'Keefe to third. Cavan Biggio followed with a double to plate O'Keefe and Devanney grounded out to score Blanco from third, collecting his second RBI of the game.

Ryan Hendrix followed Hill in the 6th, working a scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts. In the 7th, Eric Cerantola relieved Hendrix and Durham extended its lead to 8-4. Two walks, two singles, and two sacrifice flies, plated three runs for the Bulls, pulling away from Omaha. Cerantola was charged with one of the three runs, two unearned due to a pair of Omaha errors.

Cerantola returned to the mound in the 8th inning but was chased from the game after a runs scored. Noah Murdock came in to secure the final two outs of the inning, though Durham added three more runs, one charged to Cerantola and two to Murdock, to extend its lead to 12-3.

Murdock worked a scoreless 9th with 2 strikeouts, but Omaha's offense could not overcome the 9-run deficit and the 12-3 score in favor of Durham was finalized.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Saturday, June 21. Right-hander Kyle Wright is scheduled to make his fourth Major League rehab appearance with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







