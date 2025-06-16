Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: June 17-22 vs. Durham Bulls

June 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

TUESDAY, JUNE 17 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 AM

RHP John Gant (1-0, 5.51 ERA) vs. LHP Joe Rock (2-5, 4.71 ERA)

Pitch in for the Pantry: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry | Presented by Conagra Brands

CAREER DAY - Businesses and Entrepreneurs: Explore the concourse and meet local non-profits, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Thomas Hatch (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.73 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and Section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

THURSDAY, JUNE 19 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Chandler Champlain (2-3, 8.42 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Boyle (4-4, 1.53 ERA)

$3 Thursday: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. *Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | *Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Kyle Wright (MLB Rehab, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Ian Seymour (6-3, 2.67 ERA)

Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Storm Chasers "2024 International League Champs" hat | Presented by Mlnarik Law Group

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented by Royalty Roofing

Youth Baseball and Softball Night: We celebrate youth baseball and softball! Contact our groups department at 402-738-5105 to book your team a group outing and enjoy perks like a pregame parade, postgame movie, and watching fireworks on the field. | Presented by Lifetime Lawn and Landscaping

SATURDAY, JUNE 21 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

LHP Rich Hill (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Workman (3-3, 4.73 ERA)

Storm Chasers Autographs - 5:05-5:35: Get autographs from two of your favorite Storm Chasers players every Saturday night.

Soccer Night with union Omaha: Wear your soccer jersey and meet members of the USL League One Champions, Union Omaha, and their mascot Hoot, as we celebrate their title!

SUNDAY, JUNE 22 VS. DURHAM BULLS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP John Gant (1-0, 5.51 ERA) vs. LHP Joe Rock (2-5, 4.71 ERA)

Stormy's Birthday: Celebrate Stormy's birthday with us! Stormy and all of his mascot friends will come out to celebrate as we sing happy birthday to Stormy! Be sure to get your photo taken in front of the birthday balloon backdrop!

La Vista & Ralston Community Night: We invite fans from La Vista and Ralston areas out to the ballpark to celebrate their community. | Leonard Management McDonald's

Family Funday - Mascots: Fun for the whole family, featuring mascots! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Durham Bulls have played each other only once in franchise history, in the 2013 Triple-A National Championship Game. Omaha beat Durham 2-1 to win their first National Championship since joining the Pacific Coast League, the second in Triple-A Omaha franchise history. This 6-game series marks the first time the two clubs face each other during the regular season and the first time Durham has traveled to Werner Park.

FAMILIAR FACES

Luke Maile: Omaha catcher Luke Maile was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 and played for Durham during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Between his two years in Durham, Maile, who made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2015, hit .221 (108-for-488) across 147 games, with 22 doubles, 7 home runs and 41 RBI.

Andrew Green: Durham's Digital & Social Content Manager, Green was a member of the Storm Chasers' front office from 2016 to 19, as the Media Relations & Website Manager and Media Operations Manager.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES CONNECTIONS

Between the Storm Chasers and Bulls, 12 players have appeared in a past College World Series or played for a team that is making an appearance this year:

Omaha: RHP Thomas Hatch pitched for Oklahoma State in the Cowboys' 2016 appearance. RHP Eric Cerantola played for Mississippi State in the Bulldogs' 2019 appearance and in 2021 when they won the CWS Championship. C Luca Tresh played for North Carolina State in the Wolfpack's 2021 appearance. RHP Brandon Johnson secured the final out for Ole Miss when the Rebels won the 2022 CWS. RHP Kyle Wright, on Major League Rehab with Omaha, pitched for Vanderbilt when the Commodores were the runner-up at the 2015 CWS.

Durham: INF Jalen Battles played for Arkansas in the Razorbacks' 2022 CWS appearance. OF Andrew Stevenson played for LSU in the Tigers' 2013 & 2015 appearances. OF Brock Jones played for Stanford in the Cardinals' 2021 and 2022 appearances, and was on the 2021 College World Series All-Tournament Team. C Dominic Keegan played for Vanderbilt when the Commodores won the 2019 CWS Championship and were the CWS runner-up in 2021. RHP Sean Hunley played for Tennessee in the Volunteers' 2021 CWS appearance. RHP Connor Seabold played for California State Fullerton in the Titans' 2021 appearance. RHP Paul Gervase played for Louisiana State in the Tigers' 2022 appearance.







