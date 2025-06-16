Ghostly Gangsters and Independence Day Fireworks Highlight Saints Two Week Long Homestand June 17-29

ST. PAUL, MN - We're all in on not one, but two weeks worth of games. The stars will be out in full force as we look to make beautiful music. Don't be afraid to roll in the mud as we try to influence your decision to spend a night, or two, or 12 with us. We're proud to call you a part of our family and we think it would be gangster of you to be independent thinkers and give us your best name for a new pig. We're halfway home during this two week long homestand from June 17-29.

Tuesday, June 17 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m. - All In Night brought to you by Innovative Office Solutions

Innovative is proud to present its annual All-In Game Night a vibrant celebration of community, service, and play, both on and off the field. This action-packed evening will be filled with high-energy fun and meaningful moments, kicking off with a Toilet Paper Drive to support Second Harvest Heartland and local families in need. Do you have a square to spare? If so, please bring it to the game and donate at the Innovative truck out front of the stadium! Guests can look forward to a Tennis Ball Toss check presentation benefiting the InSports Foundation, supporting its mission to help kids get in the game. The excitement continues with an InSports Day on the Field, where young athletes will have the unforgettable chance to step onto CHS Field and take part in a fun-filled batting practice. Travel around North America helping those that need it on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 18 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - An Ode to Tabloid Journalism presented by Cub with the Power Trip Morning Show

Back in 2007 the Saints did a bobblehead giveaway combining the animal cougar with the slang definition of the word cougar. It looks like what you would expect, or probably not expect. While there is no giveaway tonight, we will once again combine the definition of a word into one hideous looking creature on our ode to tabloid journalism presented by Cub with the Power Trip Morning Show. Feel free to look up "Bat Boy" in one of the more famous ragtime magazines. Not a great look and that's where our friends Cory Cove, Chris Hawkey, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert decided to have a little fun with their producer Zach Halverson, who will be subjected to this because he was the loser in the Power Trip Fantasy League. Courtesy of a skilled makeup artist, Halverson will be transformed into the aforementioned "Bat Boy." This will be an all-day change culminating in him actually being the bat boy for the Saints while looking like something out of a sci-fi film. His duties include, but are not limited to: retrieving bats from the field after a batter hits, supplying the umpire with new baseballs, managing player equipment like helmets and batting gloves, and generally assisting the team with on-field needs during a game, including retrieving foul balls and maintaining the dugout area. He will also help with pre-game preparation and post-game cleanup of equipment and the clubhouse. Can't wait to tune in to the Power Trip Morning Show on the 19th to hear how it all went. Find out where you can find bats in the state during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 19 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Juneteenth Commemoration presented by Hamline University

It's called Freedom' Eve, the eve of January 1, 1863. On that night enslaved African Americans gathered in churches and private homes across the country awaiting the news that the Emancipation Proclamation, a proclamation declaring all persons held as slaves shall be free, had taken affect. At the stroke of midnight all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. While union soldiers spread the word of freedom, not everyone would be immediately free. Enslaved people in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865. Today, we celebrate Juneteenth presented by Hamline University. Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday in 2021. It recognizes the ongoing fight for human rights and equality commemorated through family cookouts, faith services, musical performances, and storytelling. We do our best to bring communities together to share the continued fight for equality. Help us celebrate on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 20 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Starry Night, Partnering Up With The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Plus, Post-Game Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

This game isn't just about baseball. It's about community. It's about remembrance, courage, and hope. Together with families, supporters, and advocates, we'll light up the stadium for children and their families who have been affected by pediatric brain tumors and honor every child touched by this disease on Starry Night partnering up with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The PBTF community will be invited onto the field at the end of the game for a signature lantern lighting ceremony-a moving moment of unity and reflection. Blue lanterns will shine in memory of the bright Stars who have passed away. Yellow lanterns will honor resilient survivors and their strength. White lanterns, held alongside St. Paul Saints players and staff, will represent the community of supporters lighting the path forward. Following the lantern lighting ceremony we light the sky with a post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of female pop stars.

Saturday, June 21 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 6:37 p.m. - Make Music Day

Around the world musicians, artists, and lovers of great tunes come together to celebrate World Music Day. We plan on joining in on the fun. This is a day when all are urged to play music outside their neighborhoods, in public spaces, or parks. Whether you're an accomplished pianist or a novice on the triangle, we're getting the band together, that's all of you, and plan on making some sweet music at CHS Field. Bring your favorite instrument to the ballpark and help us harmonize together. Don't have an instrument? Don't worry. Find objects around the ballpark to bang on, blow in, or stomp on. We're about to make a #1 hit. And we're all going to look so chic in our tropical shirts on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 22 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 2:07 p.m. - Peppa Pig presented by Metro Transit

It's a collision of pigs the world has been waiting for since 2004. The city of Saint Paul used to be known as Pig's Eye Landing. It is one of the reasons the Saints have not one, but two pigs for a mascot, Mudonna and their four-legged ballpig. Now fans will have a chance to get close to a third pig during Peppa Pig day, presented by Metro Transit, at the ballpark. She loves to play with her friends (hey that's our fans), jumping up and down in puddles (we refuse to help by providing rain, but we have no problem putting a little extra water on the concourse), and can't get enough ice cream (shall we point her to Muds Dairy Area). Come out and get your photo taken with this loveable pig. Stick around after the game as kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m. - Like and Subscribe on Influencer Night

It's a night of selfies, ring lights, and more hashtags than a Twitter trend war. CHS Field will transform into a hotspot hotter than a summer doubleheader, where you can dance the latest TikTok trend, become your own Instagram model, or emoji your heart out during our Influencer Night. Between innings, influencers will compete in a "Who Can Promote the Saints Best" dance-off, judged by a guy dressed as a giant Instagram filter. Wave your selfie sticks like a rally towel and post your best "gram-worthy" moments. Whether you're a micro-influencer or a celebrity join us for a night of turning yourself into baby that talks, seeing if you can finish off a Land of 10,000 Calories, or create a new trend. Find out where all the best influencers are around the country on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 25 vs. Louisville Bats, 1:07 p.m. - Play Hooky From Work presented by PBS

We all know the word used to skip school or work is "hooky." Where does it come from? The phrase may come from 19th century New York City slang, and it may have its origin in the Dutch word hoekje, or "hide-and-seek." Maybe we'll play a little hide-and-seek as you Play Hooky from Work, presented by PBS, during this weekday afternoon game. It could also refer to the old slang word 'hook,' meaning 'to steal,' kids stealing a day off from school. And what did kids do when they skipped school? Sometimes they went fishing, they were 'getting off the hook' the way a fish can...and schoolchildren might squirm in their seats all day looking like they are on a hook. So, if you see a kid in a seat today squirming around, tell them not to worry. Just enjoy the ballgame. Find out the best places to go in the state the next time you play hooky on a Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 26 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Pride Night

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June, 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performances, celebrations of life for members of the community as we celebrate Pride Night. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. There is no right way to celebrate, so come out and help us rejoice in a Saints-like way. Raise a glass to our Pride friends during a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 27 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Ghostly Gangsters Night presented by Wabasha Street Caves with Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

John Dillinger. Baby Face Nelson. Ma Barker. Alvin "Creepy" Karpis. The St. Paul Saints have more in common with some of the most famous gangsters in history, who made their way to Saint Paul during prohibition, than you might think. Many might consider the Saints the outlaws of Minor League Baseball. Rule breakers. Mischievous. Antiestablishment. Check, check, and check. Put on your flapper dress, don your pinstriped suit, and grab your favorite fedora (but leave the Tommy Gun at home) because the Saints are changing their identity for one night. The Saints will lean into the city's history when they become the Crooks Haven Ghostly Gangsters presented by Wabasha Street Caves. The uniform will display two different logos: one on the cap and the primary logo on the uniform. The Saints will don a black cap with a logo that features a baseball with a cap on its head. The baseball has black "angry ghost eyes," "scowling baseball stitches" for a mouth, and a "5 o'clock ball shadow" that makes a semicircle starting from halfway up the ball on the left side, going just below the "upper lip of the baseball stitches" and halfway up the ball on the right side. A black gangster fedora hat will sit atop the baseball with a red hat band above the brim with the nickname of the city of Saint Paul in the 1920's and 30's "Crooks Haven" in black letters. After the game enjoy our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of the 1920s.

Saturday, June 28 vs. Louisville Bats, 6:07 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration Featuring Post-Game Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show

OK, so we're a little early with this one, but next week we will be in Gwinnett, Georgia for the Fourth of July. So, we're doing this a little early this year, but is there ever a bad time for food trucks and fireworks. Not at all. Come on out and enjoy our Independence Day Celebration featuring a post-game food truck rally and fireworks super show. Independence Day is associated with fireworks, baseball and family gatherings. We will provide all three during our Independence Day Celebration. Let's not forget the true reason behind this holiday: the freedom of the U.S. from the British Monarchy. It was that separation in 1776 that now allows us freedom under the Declaration of Independence. Each season we celebrate the women and men that fought for our freedom. The Saints will wear commemorative uniforms that will be powder blue in color with the Saints in royal blue across the chest with white stars in the "Saints" and the numbers in the bottom left in red. On the back, the name will appear on the top of the uniform with the number in the middle of the back in a similar style as the Saints script on the front. The Saints cap will be similar in color to the uniform with the "STP" logo on it. The top half of the "STP" logo will be powder blue with white stars while the bottom half will be in red, white, and blue stripes. The brim of the cap will be in royal blue. The uniforms will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds going to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to families of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. Following that is a Monster Food Truck Rally. Food trucks scheduled to appear: El Burrito Mercado, Dine 1-1, iPierogi, Ku*ma*in Filipino Eats, Ohm Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Unbakeable, and Youniverse Foodie. After you've indulged on all these delectable items, get ready for a SuperFireworks Show that will bring the pomp and circumstance to the Red, White, and Blue. Nothing better than wearing a tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 29 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:07 p.m. - Name Our Second Half Ball Pig presented by Koppy Motors

Goodbye Great Fatsby. We will remember you fondly. You did your job. You showed up each day. The fans loved you. Every night the smile on the faces of kids and adults lit up the ballpark. People from all walks of life wanted to meet you. But, as we have done since 2021, your reign ends at the halfway point of the season. We will bring in a new pig and the fans will help name this one as well. Help us come up with something creative for our second half ball pig. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







