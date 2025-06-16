Elko Leads the Charge in 6-3 Knights Win

DURHAM, NC - Tim Elko crushed his 12th Home Run of the season as part of a three-hit effort and the Charlotte Knights rallied over the Durham Bulls for a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Elko and the offense overcame a 3-1 deficit while the pitching staff held the Bulls to a total of four hits in the game.

Charlotte's bullpen was a big story. Jairo Iriarte, Caleb Freeman, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Penn Murphy combined to toss five shutout innings in relief of the starter Tyler Schweitzer. The five Knights pitchers totaled 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, Elko gave the Knights an early 1-0 lead with a towering solo Home Run in the top of the first. Zach DeLoach plated Charlotte's second run of the contest on a fourth inning RBI single.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, the visitors took advantage of a couple Durham errors and plated three more runs. The big blow came on Nick Maton's two-run go-ahead single. Elko added another RBI base hit to the fray with a smash off the right field wall in the top of the ninth.

Murfee was credited with his first save of the season and Iriarte earned the win. Schweitzer went four innings, allowed only three hits, and struck out five.

Up next, the Knights head back home to wrap up the first half of the campaign with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers. Game One is set for Tuesday evening at 7:04pm ET.







