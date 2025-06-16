Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 17th to Sunday, June 22nd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium for a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A Miami Marlins) from Tuesday, June 17th to Sunday June 22nd. The homestand features Margaritaville Night, appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Met, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, June 17th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts with a Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, June 18th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This Wednesday is a We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use the following link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits: We Care Wednesday

Wednesday is also a Wildcat and Wine Slushie Wednesday. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, June 19th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is also the Mets' Juneteenth Celebration. Join the Syracuse Mets in celebrating the Black community and its rich history in Syracuse, including in baseball. This Juneteenth celebration will highlight the memory of Van Robinson with a special pregame ceremony and first pitch by Linda Brown Robinson. The Syracuse Mets will work with the Juneteenth Festival Committee to continue to raise awareness about this national holiday.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders and always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, June 20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Five O'clock at NBT Bank Stadium this Friday. Start your weekend with a Fizzy Friday and Fireworks Friday on Margaritaville Night, presented by Onondaga Coach and media co-sponsor 93Q. Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Onondaga Coach.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Hawaiian Shirt jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Onondaga Coach and media co-sponsor 93Q.

Saturday, June 21st (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Stroke Awareness Night, featuring a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Met and postgame fireworks, all presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. Fans can meet and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Met during the game. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show, presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Sunday, June 22nd (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is always a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. This Sunday is Scooch's Birthday Celebration. Join Scooch and his closest friends, including Mr. and Mrs. Met at NBT Bank Stadium for a mascot party and more. All Scooch wants for his birthday this year is to donate new, unopened toys to kids of all ages in Central New York. The first 500 fans to donate a new, unopened toy will receive a Mets gift. The toy donation will take place in front of the Ticket Office, next to the Home Plate Gate. Toys will be donated to the Salvation Army for the Christmas Bureau.

Plus, every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

