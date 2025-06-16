The Second Edition of the Great Polar Park Writer Series - Saturday, June 21

The second edition of the Great Polar Park Writer Series will be held on Saturday, June 21st in the DCU Club at Polar Park. Gates open at 12:30 pm and the program will run from 1:00 - 2:00 pm.

This presentation will be a collaboration between Brian Abraham and Bill Ballou. Abraham, the Senior Director of Player Development for the Boston Red Sox, has a unique vantage on the emersion of the current players breaking in with the big league club.

Ballou, the baseball (and hockey) columnist is the noted historian who annually votes in Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame election.

Brian Abraham is a Worcester native who was a catcher at both St. John's High School (Shrewsbury) and Holy Cross. He was the bullpen catcher for the Red Sox during their run to the 2013 World Series Championship before joining the Red Sox front office.

Bill Ballou, the pride of Whitinsville and a loyal UMass Minuteman, is the most knowledgeable repository of the history of baseball in Central Mass. He has been a writer of long standing for the Telegram and Gazette and the Worcester Guardian among others.

These two engaging speakers will review a season in flux with an examination of the science and intuition of the call-ups, the impact of the results and the anecdotal sidebars to a year (hopefully) reminiscent of the Impossible Dream. The two speakers, through reflective moderation, will share their insights with candor and their inimitable humor.

The talk will get underway at 1:00 PM. There will be a complimentary light luncheon beforehand.

A lively Q and A will succeed the remarks.

A ticket to the WooSox game later that afternoon (4:05 pm vs. Buffalo) will be necessary for attendance to the event.







