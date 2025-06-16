Thomas Hatch Named International League Pitcher of the Week

PAPILLION, Neb. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers starting pitcher Thomas Hatch was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of June 9 to 15.

Hatch threw 6.0 scoreless innings in his start Thursday during Omaha's road series against the Toledo Mud Hens. The right-hander only allowed 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 2, throwing just 61 pitches in his team-leading 4th quality start of the year. The 30-year-old was one of five International League pitchers who threw a scoreless quality start last week, and his 2 hits allowed were the fewest of that group. A 0.50 WHIP was tied for the lowest among the 22 quality starts in the league over the last seven days.

Originally drafted 104th overall by the Chicago Cubs out of Oklahoma State University in 2016, Hatch signed a Minor League free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals in February 2025. The Oklahoma native has pitched parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues since debuting with the Blue Jays in 2020, with 39 MLB appearances between Toronto and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After spending 2024 in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp, Hatch has gone 3-3 over 11 starts with Omaha in 2025, pitching to a 4.11 ERA (26 ER in 57.0 IP). His 4 quality starts lead the Storm Chasers' staff and have all come across his last 5 outings with Omaha, including back-to-back scoreless starts. Hatch's last 13.0 innings have been scoreless, dating back to May 29, with a chance to pass his career-best scoreless streak of 16.0 innings in Omaha's upcoming series with the Durham Bulls.

This award marks the third Storm Chasers player to win a weekly award this year, after outfielder Drew Waters and left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero swept the IL weekly awards for the week of March 31 to April 6. Since Omaha joined the International League in 2021, this is the 4th Pitcher of the Week honor for a Storm Chasers arm.

First baseman Bob Seymour of the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) was the International League's Player of the Week, as he hit .381 (8-for-21) with 3 homers, a league-leading 9 runs batted in, 4 walks and a 1.432 OPS in the Bulls' home series against the Charlotte Knights.

