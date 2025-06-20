Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Worcester Friday Night

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Worcester, M.A. - Adam Macko allowed just two runs on four hits and the Buffalo Bisons defense was strong, but the Worcester Red Sox were able to use seven unanswered runs to defeat Buffalo 7-1 on Friday night at Polar Park.

However, the Bisons were the first to score with a run in the top of the first tinning. Will Wagner led off the game with a four-pitch walk, and Leo Jimenez doubled on a sharp line drive to right field. The extra-base hit gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage just two batters into the game. Jimenez would finish the night with two hits, including the RBI double against Tyler Uberstine.

Macko faced the minimum in the bottom of the first inning, thanks in part to a strikeout of Jhonstnxon Garcia. It was one of five strikeouts for the left-hander in his third start with Buffalo. However, an RBI double by Seby Zavala scored Tyler McDonough to even the score 1-1 through two innings.

Worcester would overtake the Bisons for their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third when Nick Sogard scored off of a single by Blaze Jordan on a sharp line drive to center field. Sogard reached base earlier in the inning with a one-our double. Jordan's 10th Triple-A RBI allowed the WooSox to take a 2-1 lead through three innings.

Macko's pitching stayed strong through the fourth inning, retiring Worcester in order that included a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Bobby Milacki was one of three Bisons' relievers to work following Macko's four-inning start.

Worcester was able to strike for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth against Milacki. Karson Simas' two-run base hit to center field scored a pair and extended the Red Sox advantage to 4-2. They would score three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two of the runs came against Tommy Nance, who worked two-thirds of an inning in relief of Milacki. Jacob Barnes struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Buffalo a chance going to the ninth down by six.

Ali Sanchez and Jimenez each had multi-hit games, accounting for four of Buffalo's seven hits in the loss. Joey Loperfido added a base hit as well as a sacrifice bunt that advanced a base runner early in the game. Damiani Palmegiani also added a base hit in one of his three at-bats in the defeat.

The Bisons are set to take on the WooSox for their fifth game of their series tomorrow at Polar Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. with CJ Van Eyk slated to start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 3:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 20, 2025

