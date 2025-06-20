Jacksonville Splits de Facto Doubleheader with Syracuse

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their de facto doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets, losing 10-6 in game one and notching their seventh shutout win 5-0 Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Jumbo Shrimp (46-27) got out to an early lead in the top of the first in game two. Troy Johnston started the inning with a walk and three batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos (6) blasted a two-run homer in his first game off the injured list, putting Jacksonville ahead 2-0.

After knocking Syracuse's (30-42) starter Rico Garcia (L, 0-1) out of the game, Jacksonville added to their lead in the top of the third. With one out, Jakob Marsee doubled and stole third. Two batters later, De Los Santos walked and Graham Pauley followed with an RBI single, pushing the lead to three.

The Jumbo Shrimp padded their lead in the fourth. Andrew Pintar walked and went to second on a wild pitch. A groundout coupled with a sac fly plated Pintar, giving Jacksonville a four-run cushion.

The final run for Jacksonville came in the top of the seventh. Johnston (9) blasted a solo homer, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 5-0.

After resuming Thursday's suspended game, the Syracuse Mets trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Luke Ritter and Luis De Los Santos smacked consecutive singles. An obstruction call pushed Ritter to third. With runners at the corners, Jankowski walked and Mark Vientos cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Syracuse took the lead in the fifth. With two outs, Donovan Walton walked and scored on a double from Ritter, putting the Mets ahead 5-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp evened the game in the top of the seventh. With one out, Maximo Acosta (3) hit an inside the park home run.

The Mets took the lead and never looked back in the bottom of the seventh. David Villar started the frame with a base hit. Two batters later, Walton walked. Catcher's interference coupled with a bases loaded walk, plated the go-ahead run, 6-5 for Syracuse. In the ensuing at-bat, Travis Jankowski (2) walloped a grand slam, blowing the game open 10-5.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the top of the eighth. Johnston started the frame with a solo homer, cutting the deficit to 10-6.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the early lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Graham Pauley singled. Matt Mervis (6) blasted a three-run home run in the ensuing at-bat giving Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage.

After the game resumed Friday, Jacksonville added to their lead in the top of the second. Acosta singled and went to second on a balk. A single paired with a ground out, scored Acosta from third, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Syracuse broke through on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. Ritter (3) crushed a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Jacksonville and Syracuse continue their series in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 4.79 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Mets will counter with RHP Nolan McLean (2-3, 2.56 ERA).Coverage for begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







